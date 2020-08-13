DAWN.COM

FO rejects allegations of 'illegal fencing' along Pak-Afghan border

Naveed Siddiqui 13 Aug 2020

In this file photo from January 2019, PakistanI soldiers stand guard near the Afghan border in Ghulam Khan, a village in North Waziristan. — AFP/File
The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday rejected Afghanistan's insinuation that the military was conducting "illegal fencing" along the Pakistan-Afghan border, adding that it was being done to address "serious security concerns".

In a statement. FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the fencing was "fully in accordance with the established norms of international law without encroaching into Afghan territory".

On Tuesday, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said they had protested the move through diplomatic channels.

In a statement carried by Tolo News, the Afghan foreign ministry spokesperson said: "Any action which has been taken by Pakistan, the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has recorded its protest through the Afghan embassy in Islamabad to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul."

The report also quoted the deputy governor of Kunar as saying Pakistan was putting up fencing in a "shifty way" and claimed that residents living in remote areas of Kunar had also complained in phone calls to the media.

Reacting to the report, the FO spokesperson said that the Afghan side would be well-advised to engage on border matters through the relevant institutional mechanisms to "address any misconceptions".

"Regrettably, Pakistan’s suggestion for conducting joint topographic surveys had not been positively responded to by the Afghan side," he said.

The spokesperson also reaffirmed that Pakistan respected the territorial integrity of Afghanistan and conducted its relations with the brotherly country in accordance with the principles of the United Nations charter and expected "reciprocity from the Afghan side".

On July 30, at least three people, including a woman, were killed and over 20 injured on the Pakistan side in a clash between an unruly mob and security forces at the Friendship Gate border crossing in Chaman, while a heavy exchange of fire also took place between Pakistani and Afghan security forces.

The FO had later said that Afghan forces had opened "unprovoked" fire on civilians gathered on Pakistan's side of the Friendship Gate and the incident resulted in casualties after Pakistani troops responded to the fire "only in self-defence".

Comments (10)

A shah
Aug 13, 2020 01:38pm
Keep rejecting
Recommend 0
SAK
Aug 13, 2020 01:56pm
So Pakistan- Afghanistan no good relations?
Recommend 0
Aloo kachaloo
Aug 13, 2020 01:57pm
I say build an iron wall
Recommend 0
kp
Aug 13, 2020 02:03pm
Try to live with peacefully.
Recommend 0
Rahim
Aug 13, 2020 02:04pm
Unification with Afghan is the only way to find peace. Already more than half their population is living here. same culture, same language and same religion... we can the best in South Asia and rid of all problems between us.
Recommend 0
tahirqkhan
Aug 13, 2020 02:06pm
Since the Afghan government is illegal, Pakistan can ignore what they say.
Recommend 0
Bob Dolle
Aug 13, 2020 02:12pm
Anything - Rejected. Great!
Recommend 0
Ramana
Aug 13, 2020 02:30pm
@Rahim, yes, Pakistan get good peace than the before
Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Aug 13, 2020 02:49pm
@Rahim, you are right but afghanies don't want peace. They push drugs, smuggling and afghani and Indian terrorists into Pakistan. That's why fence is required to stop them
Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Aug 13, 2020 02:51pm
Afghanistan rejects the rejection.
Recommend 0

