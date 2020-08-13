DAWN.COM

COAS to visit Saudi Arabia in quest to smooth ties

Reuters 13 Aug 2020

“Yes he is travelling,” ISPR chief Major General Babar Iftikhar told Reuters, though the official line was that the visit was pre-planned and “primarily military affairs oriented.” — AP/File
Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Saudi Arabia this weekend, officials said, seeking to calm diplomatic strains over Kashmir as financial support for Islamabad hangs in the balance.

The two countries are traditionally close and Saudi Arabia in 2018 gave Pakistan a $3 billion loan and $3.2 billion oil credit facility to help its balance of payments crisis.

But Riyadh is irked by criticism from Pakistan that Saudi Arabia has been lukewarm on the Kashmir territorial dispute, two senior military officials told Reuters, motivating General Bajwa’s planned fence-building visit on Sunday.

“Yes he is travelling,” ISPR chief Major General Babar Iftikhar told Reuters, though the official line was that the visit was pre-planned and “primarily military affairs oriented.”

Pakistan has long pressed the Saudi-led Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) to convene a high-level meeting to highlight alleged Indian violations in the occupied Kashmir.

But the OIC has only held low-level meetings so far.

“If you cannot convene it, then I’ll be compelled to ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to call a meeting of the Islamic countries that are ready to stand with us on the issue of Kashmir and support the oppressed Kashmiris,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told local media last week.

Money at stake

Last year, Islamabad had pulled out of a Muslim nations forum at the last minute on insistence by Riyadh, which saw the gathering as an attempt to challenge its leadership of the OIC.

Qureshi’s remarks have revived Riyadh’s anger, one of the Pakistani military officials and a government adviser said.

Saudia Arabia had already made Pakistan pay back $1 billion two weeks ago, forcing it to borrow from another close ally China, and Riyadh is yet to respond to Pakistan’s request to extend the oil credit facility.

“The first year (of the oil credit facility) completed on 9th July 2020. Our request for an extension in the arrangement is under consideration with the Saudi side,” a finance ministry official told Reuters.

Saudi Arabia is also asking for another $1 billion back, officials at the finance ministry and one of the military officers said.

The Saudi government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On DawnNews

Comments (21)

Mirchi
Aug 13, 2020 11:58am
Qureshi not going?
Recommend 0
Ishtiyaq
Aug 13, 2020 12:00pm
Why. Why. ❓❓❓❓❓.
Recommend 0
Iqbal hussain PHD
Aug 13, 2020 12:07pm
What happened to Iran Saudi peace initiative
Recommend 0
Binod
Aug 13, 2020 12:21pm
Well, after what the FM did, this visit was expected
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 13, 2020 12:22pm
Damage control?
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 13, 2020 12:23pm
Good to see you
Recommend 0
Rehan
Aug 13, 2020 12:24pm
Why is the General going. What ever happen to our PM
Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Aug 13, 2020 12:24pm
Very good move by Pakistan.This is called leadership.
Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Aug 13, 2020 12:27pm
Why always borrowing money to all around the world ?
Recommend 0
Sanjeev Kelkar
Aug 13, 2020 12:29pm
It's time, Pakistan to accept ground realities.
Recommend 0
P K Thakur
Aug 13, 2020 12:34pm
A practical decision.
Recommend 0
johhny barlow
Aug 13, 2020 12:38pm
great victory PMIK
Recommend 0
El Cid
Aug 13, 2020 12:41pm
Is that not the job of the foreign ministry?
Recommend 0
El Cid
Aug 13, 2020 12:44pm
That is FM Qureshi's job.
Recommend 0
Sid Khan
Aug 13, 2020 12:55pm
IK should also travel to Saudi & meet Prince.
Recommend 0
M.Jan
Aug 13, 2020 12:55pm
What a joke
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 13, 2020 12:56pm
Our FM was right but very bold and Saudi Royals did not like it obviously. But one fact is guarenteed:our FM just loves Pak8stan more than anything else.
Recommend 0
Chandra
Aug 13, 2020 12:56pm
Its a shame to the entire country. Just because of FM all the relationship got spoiled with kingdom
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 13, 2020 01:00pm
@Sanjeev Kelkar, who are you to talk about internal policies?
Recommend 0
CU
Aug 13, 2020 01:02pm
With friends like these...
Recommend 0
Mon
Aug 13, 2020 01:10pm
Smart U Turn.
Recommend 0

