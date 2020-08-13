DAWN.COM

COAS to visit S. Arabia on 16th

ReutersUpdated 13 Aug 2020

In this March 23, 2019 photo, Pakistan's Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa attends a military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan. Pakistan's prime minister is keeping his powerful army chief in place for another three years, amid heightened tensions with India over Kashmir as well as the end of U.S.-Talban peace talks for neighboring Afghanistan. Imran Khan postponed on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, the retirement of Bajwa. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) — Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ISLAMABAD: The army chief will visit Saudi Arabia this weekend, officials said, seeking to calm diplomatic strains over Kashmir as financial support for Islamabad hangs in the balance.

The two countries are traditionally close and Saudi Arabia in 2018 gave Pakistan a $3 billion loan and $3.2bn oil credit facility to help its balance of payments crisis.

But Riyadh is irked by criticism from Pakistan that Saudi Arabia has been lukewarm on the Kashmir territorial dispute, two senior military officials told Reuters, motivating Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s planned visit on Sunday.

“Yes he is travelling,” Pakistan army spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar told Reuters, though the official line was that the visit was pre-planned and “primarily military affairs oriented”.

Saudia Arabia made Pakistan pay back $1bn two weeks ago, forcing it to borrow from close ally China, and Riyadh is yet to respond to Pakistan’s request to extend the oil credit facility.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2020

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

Subhash Patil
Aug 13, 2020 08:45am
Bajwas are everywhere !!!
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 13, 2020 08:50am
IK and COAS, working beautifully for Pakistan. Nightmares for the mischievous enemy.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 13, 2020 08:51am
Saudi know they need Pakistan more than Pakistan needs them.
Recommend 0
za
Aug 13, 2020 08:53am
Salute to the Pak army they are performing municipal services in the Karachi, helping flood affected people and foreign services too.
Recommend 0
Sachin
Aug 13, 2020 09:08am
Pakistan must join hands with India
Recommend 0
Aam Aadmi
Aug 13, 2020 09:55am
Time to show mirror to Saudis.
Recommend 0
Haramullahvista
Aug 13, 2020 09:56am
@Fastrack, "Saudi know they need Pakistan more than Pakistan needs them." Really?
Recommend 0

