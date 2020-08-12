DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 12, 2020

Hafeez to self-isolate after breaching bio-security protocol in England

Reuters 12 Aug 2020

Email

Mohammad Hafeez breached the two-metre social distancing protocol by posing for a photo with a member of the public. — AFP/File
Mohammad Hafeez breached the two-metre social distancing protocol by posing for a photo with a member of the public. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Wednesday that all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will self-isolate until he tests negative for Covid-19 after breaching a bio-security protocol by posing for a photograph with a member of the public in England.

The photo posted on Twitter by the 39-year-old all-rounder was taken on a golf course next to the hotel where Pakistan are staying, which is part of a bio-secure bubble.

Hafeez is not part of Pakistan's 20-man Test squad playing in England but is on the tour for the three-match Twenty20 international series starting August 28.

“As it was evident from the photograph that Hafeez had breached the two-metre social distancing protocol ... the team management has decided to isolate him until he returns a negative Covid-19 test,” PCB said in a statement.

“The team management believes it was an inadvertent mistake, but a good reminder for everyone on the importance of following the bio-secure protocols, which have been designed for the health and safety of everyone involved in the series.”

The PCB said Hafeez was tested for the virus on Wednesday afternoon with the results expected on Thursday.

Earlier in June, Hafeez was among the 10 Pakistan players who tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of their England tour but he returned a negative result a day later following a subsequent examination at a private laboratory in Lahore.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The pandemic depression

The pandemic depression

According to the World Bank, nearly 60m people will be pushed into poverty and the global economy will shrink by 5pc this year.

Opinion

Intra-Afghan peace talks

Intra-Afghan peace talks

In a situation where two sides have long been locked in war, it’s never easy to agree to a political transition.

Editorial

Updated 12 Aug 2020

A predictable clash

THE clash between Punjab police and PML-N supporters in front of the National Accountability Bureau’s office in...

12 Aug 2020

Tree plantation

SOON after coming to power in 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated his ambitious tree plantation drive with...

12 Aug 2020

Billboard menace

THE recent spell of monsoon rain in Karachi has brought the menace of billboards to the Supreme Court’s attention...

11 Aug 2020

Loya Jirga’s advice

A MAJOR stumbling block standing in the way of peace between the government in Kabul and the Afghan Taliban may have...

11 Aug 2020

Regrets, post facto

THE Punjab Assembly has courted needless controversy, and given that matters of religion are involved, defusing it...

11 Aug 2020

Shock defeat

BY losing the first Test against England at Old Trafford, a match they had in the bag for the most part of four ...