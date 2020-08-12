DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 12, 2020

North Macedonia police find 148 migrants, including 81 Pakistanis, in trucks

AP 12 Aug 2020

Email

Pakistani men at the No Borders camp at the port of Mytilene, Lesbos island, on April 7, 2016. — Jodi Hilton/ File
Pakistani men at the No Borders camp at the port of Mytilene, Lesbos island, on April 7, 2016. — Jodi Hilton/ File

Police in North Macedonia say they have discovered 148 migrants crammed into trucks in two separate operations in central and northern parts of the country, and have arrested two men on suspicion of trafficking migrants.

Police said their patrol stopped a truck and accompanying passenger car near the town of Demir Kapija, about 110 kilometres south of the capital Skopje, on Wednesday. They, found 103 migrants, including 29 children, packed into the truck. The majority — 81 people — were from Pakistan, while 10 were from Afghanistan, eight from India, two from Egypt and one each from Iran and Syria. Two men from North Macedonia were arrested as suspected smugglers.

The migrants were transferred to a migrant shelter in the southern border town of Gevgelija pending deportation to Greece, where they are believed to have crossed into North Macedonia from.

Another 45 migrants from Syria, Bangladesh, Somalia, Pakistan and the Palestinian territory were found in an abandoned truck near the northern village of Vaksince, near the border with Serbia, late Wednesday.

Police said the truck driver fled the scene.

The Greek border with North Macedonia was closed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But trafficking networks remain active, ferrying migrants who make their way from Turkey into Greece and then attempt to head north, through Serbia to more prosperous countries in the European Union.

Police said that in July alone they had detained a total of 567 migrants attempting to illegally transit North Macedonia and had arrested nine people, including three Serbian nationals, suspected of migrant trafficking.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Faisal
Aug 12, 2020 08:52pm
Why do they risk their lives for euros?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The pandemic depression

The pandemic depression

According to the World Bank, nearly 60m people will be pushed into poverty and the global economy will shrink by 5pc this year.

Opinion

Intra-Afghan peace talks

Intra-Afghan peace talks

In a situation where two sides have long been locked in war, it’s never easy to agree to a political transition.

Editorial

Updated 12 Aug 2020

A predictable clash

THE clash between Punjab police and PML-N supporters in front of the National Accountability Bureau’s office in...

12 Aug 2020

Tree plantation

SOON after coming to power in 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated his ambitious tree plantation drive with...

12 Aug 2020

Billboard menace

THE recent spell of monsoon rain in Karachi has brought the menace of billboards to the Supreme Court’s attention...

11 Aug 2020

Loya Jirga’s advice

A MAJOR stumbling block standing in the way of peace between the government in Kabul and the Afghan Taliban may have...

11 Aug 2020

Regrets, post facto

THE Punjab Assembly has courted needless controversy, and given that matters of religion are involved, defusing it...

11 Aug 2020

Shock defeat

BY losing the first Test against England at Old Trafford, a match they had in the bag for the most part of four ...