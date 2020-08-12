DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 12, 2020

Indian cyber attack targeting gadgets of govt officials, military personnel identified: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated 12 Aug 2020

Email

The Pakistan Army has enhanced necessary measure to thwart such activities including action against violators of standard operating procedures on cyber security, the ISPR statement added. — AFP/File
The Pakistan Army has enhanced necessary measure to thwart such activities including action against violators of standard operating procedures on cyber security, the ISPR statement added. — AFP/File

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday said that Pakistan's intelligence agencies had identified a major cyber attack by Indian intelligence agencies, targeting the mobile phones and gadgets of government officials and military personnel.

In a statement, the military's media affairs wing said that the cyber attack involved a "range of cyber crimes, including deceitful fabrication, by hacking the personal mobiles and technical gadgets of government officials and military personnel".

The statement added that various targets of "hostile intelligence agencies" were being investigated. Pakistan Army has enhanced necessary measures to thwart such activities, including action against violators of standard operating procedures on cyber security, it added.

"An advisory is also being sent to all government departments/ institutions for identifying lapses and enhancing respective cyber security measures," the ISPR said.

On July 26, Pakistan Army troops had shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Pandu sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

"The quadcopter had intruded 200 metres on Pakistan’s side of the LoC," ISPR Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar had said in a tweet, adding that this was the tenth Indian quadcopter to be shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year.

Pak India Ties
Tech

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The pandemic depression

The pandemic depression

According to the World Bank, nearly 60m people will be pushed into poverty and the global economy will shrink by 5pc this year.

Opinion

Intra-Afghan peace talks

Intra-Afghan peace talks

In a situation where two sides have long been locked in war, it’s never easy to agree to a political transition.

Editorial

Updated 12 Aug 2020

A predictable clash

THE clash between Punjab police and PML-N supporters in front of the National Accountability Bureau’s office in...

12 Aug 2020

Tree plantation

SOON after coming to power in 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated his ambitious tree plantation drive with...

12 Aug 2020

Billboard menace

THE recent spell of monsoon rain in Karachi has brought the menace of billboards to the Supreme Court’s attention...

11 Aug 2020

Loya Jirga’s advice

A MAJOR stumbling block standing in the way of peace between the government in Kabul and the Afghan Taliban may have...

11 Aug 2020

Regrets, post facto

THE Punjab Assembly has courted needless controversy, and given that matters of religion are involved, defusing it...

11 Aug 2020

Shock defeat

BY losing the first Test against England at Old Trafford, a match they had in the bag for the most part of four ...