DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 12, 2020

Unusual movement of share price alarms Hum Network

Kalbe AliUpdated 12 Aug 2020

Email

A letter by the company to the SECP has expressed concern over the purchase of shares by Kingsway Capital and the JS Group. — Online/File
A letter by the company to the SECP has expressed concern over the purchase of shares by Kingsway Capital and the JS Group. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: The Hum Network Limited has asked the stock exchange and the corporate sector regulator to investigate the surge in sale and purchase of the company’s shares, expressing suspicious change of hands.

A letter dated August 10 was forwarded to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to investigate the matter related to unusual movement of the company’s share price and the information should be made available to the public and the shareholders of the company.

As the letter was received by the SECP on Tuesday and a senior official confided that the matter would be taken as a complaint. But, he added, comments could not be made on it till the investigation was completed.

The letter by the company’s secretary said: “It has been observed that there is undue movement in the share price of the company. The price of the share has increased from Rs2.31 per share to Rs17.05 per share during April 3, 2020 to June 18, 2020.”

PSX, regulator urged to probe matter

The Hum Network Limited runs and operates four satellite TV channels — Hum TV, Masala TV, Hum Sitare and Hum News — and the letter by the company has expressed concern over the purchase of shares by Kingsway Capital and the JS Group. The concerns were not unwarranted and based on the legal requirements, the chief of the company said, adding that the takeover laws of the country demanded that any abnormal movement of shares had to be reported to the regulators.

“The recent trade history has suspicious transactions and it needs to be investigated,” Duraid Qureshi, the CEO of Hum Network Ltd said, adding: “We have informed as a company about the indications and the information forwarded to the stock exchange was requirement of the law.”

The company has highlighted that during April and May 2020 Aitkenstruart Pakistan (APPL) acquired around 83.46 million shares of the company which accounts to around 8.83 per cent of the total shares of the company.

It has also been stated that the APPL might have accumulated or sold more shares in the open market, but any such information was not available to the company (Hum Network) and, therefore, the actual figures need to be investigated and informed to the public.

The other major movement in the ownership of company’s shares was at the hands of Munaf Ibrahim of Cedar Capital, JS Group and Kingsway Capital.

The letter by the company has expressed suspicion that all the parties were acting in collusion and the regulators needed to investigate the matter as among several intentions received by the company to contest elections of directors, six persons are directly or indirectly related to the JS Group of Companies.

Meanwhile, the PSX has started looking into the matter and an official of the stock exchange said that the law demanded any investor to disclose their intent if the shares of any company above the threshold limit of 9pc are purchased. Similarly, the takeover intent has to be disclosed if shares of over 29pc are obtained by any investor. “This is to protect the small investors and allow them to know what was happening in the scrip they own,” the official added.

The annual general meeting of Hum Network Limited is scheduled to be held on August 22 and it could witness unexpected proceedings as the current management holds around 29pc shares of the company and the opponents are able to bag more than that number.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Intra-Afghan peace talks

Intra-Afghan peace talks

In a situation where two sides have long been locked in war, it’s never easy to agree to a political transition.

Editorial

12 Aug 2020

A predictable clash

THE clash between Punjab police and PML-N supporters in front of the National Accountability Bureau’s office in...

12 Aug 2020

Tree plantation

SOON after coming to power in 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated his ambitious tree plantation drive with...

12 Aug 2020

Billboard menace

THE recent spell of monsoon rain in Karachi has brought the menace of billboards to the Supreme Court’s attention...

11 Aug 2020

Loya Jirga’s advice

A MAJOR stumbling block standing in the way of peace between the government in Kabul and the Afghan Taliban may have...

11 Aug 2020

Regrets, post facto

THE Punjab Assembly has courted needless controversy, and given that matters of religion are involved, defusing it...

11 Aug 2020

Shock defeat

BY losing the first Test against England at Old Trafford, a match they had in the bag for the most part of four ...