August 11, 2020

England's Broad fined by father for using inappropriate language while dismissing Yasir Shah

AFPUpdated 11 Aug 2020

In this July 24, 2020, photo match referee Chris Broad (L) chats with his son England's Stuart Broad after play in the third Test match between England and the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester. — AFP/File
England paceman Stuart Broad has been sanctioned by his father Chris, a match referee, for a breach of the International Cricket Council's code of conduct during the first Test against Pakistan.

Broad was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for a level-one breach and also given one demerit point for using inappropriate language when dismissing Yasir Shah in Pakistan's second innings at Old Trafford on Saturday, hours before England completed a three-wicket win.

Broad admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad, the former England batsman who is now a member of the ICC's elite panel of match referees.

He would not normally be officiating in a match involving his son.

But in a bid to cope with travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus, Chris Broad, together with a team of English umpires, is officiating in the current three-match series, having presided over England's 2-1 win against the West Indies last month.

Reacting to the news, Broad joked on Twitter that his father was “off the Christmas card and present list”.

The second Test between England and Pakistan at Southampton starts on Thursday.

