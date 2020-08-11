DAWN.COM

Army huddle appreciates progress of Afghan reconciliation process

Dawn.com 11 Aug 2020

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed satisfaction on the operational preparedness of formations. — Screenshot courtesy ISPR
The military's top brass on Tuesday appreciated the progress of the Afghan reconciliation process and hoped for the early commencement of intra-Afghan dialogue during a Corps Commanders Conference held at the GHQ.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), geo-strategic and national security issues were discussed. "The forum reviewed the situation at the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan-Afghanistan border and the internal security environment."

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed satisfaction on the operational preparedness of formations and appreciated efforts in aid of the civil administration to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and locusts, it said.

"COAS directed commanders to ensure necessary measures for public safety and security during upcoming Muharram with [the] civil administration with due cognizance to Covid-19 guidelines and protocols.

"COAS also lauded [the] timely and effective response of troops to recent floods in Balochistan and Sindh, especially the mitigation efforts against urban flooding in Karachi."

He also stressed upon exercising vigilance and taking proactive measures in the wake of the ongoing flood situation, the military's media affairs wing said.

On DawnNews

