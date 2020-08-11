DAWN.COM

Army chief given security briefing during visit to ISI headquarters

Dawn.comUpdated 11 Aug 2020

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa attends a briefing at the ISI headquarters. — Photo courtesy: ISPR
Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Islamabad where he was given a security briefing, the military's media wing said on Monday.

"COAS was given a detailed update on the internal and external security situation of the country," according to an Inter-Services Public Relations statement.

During the briefing, Gen Bajwa "appreciated the measures to optimise [the] performance of ISI, ensuring that country responds effectively to threats across the spectrum", the statement said.

Earlier on his arrival, the army chief was received by Director General ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

At last month's Corps Commander Conference held at the General Headquarters, military commanders had expressed satisfaction over the operational readiness of troops.

“COAS complimented efforts put in by all formations to maintain high level of combat readiness particularly in the wake of evolving regional security situation,” the ISPR had said at the time.

“COAS expressed complete satisfaction with overall operational readiness of Army as the forum reiterated resolve to thwart any threat to Pakistan’s security,” it added.

Saudi envoy calls on COAS

Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed al Malkiy called on Gen Bajwa, according to the ISPR.

"Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence relations between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting," the military's media wing said.

