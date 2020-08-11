DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 11, 2020

Russia becomes first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, says Putin

Reuters 11 Aug 2020

Email

President Vladimir Putin said the vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, was safe and that it had even been administered to one of his daughters. — AFP/File
President Vladimir Putin said the vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, was safe and that it had even been administered to one of his daughters. — AFP/File

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a Covid-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, a move hailed by Moscow as evidence of its scientific prowess.

The development paves the way for the mass inoculation of the Russian population, even as the final stage of clinical trials to test safety and efficacy continue.

The speed at which Russia is moving to roll out its vaccine highlights its determination to win the global race for an effective product, but has stirred concerns that it may be putting national prestige before sound science and safety.

Read: Who would be the first to get a Covid-19 vaccine?

Speaking at a government meeting on state television, Putin said the vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, was safe and that it had even been administered to one of his daughters.

“I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks,” said Putin.

He said he hoped the country would soon start mass producing the vaccine.

Its approval by the health ministry foreshadows the start of a larger trial involving thousands of participants, commonly known as a Phase III trial.

Such trials, which require a certain rate of participants catching the virus to observe the vaccine's effect, are normally considered essential precursors for a vaccine to receive regulatory approval.

Regulators around the world have insisted that the rush to develop Covid-19 vaccines will not compromise safety. But recent surveys show growing public distrust in governments' efforts to rapidly produce such a vaccine.

Russian health workers treating Covid-19 patients will be offered the chance of volunteering to be vaccinated soon after the vaccine's approval, a source told Reuters last month.

More than 100 possible vaccines are being developed around the world to try to stop the Covid-19 pandemic. At least four are in final Phase III human trials, according to WHO data.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Aug 11, 2020 02:59pm
And Modi has promised his masses coming on Aug 15??
Recommend 0
Manish kothari
Aug 11, 2020 03:04pm
Russian brains are the best working machines on planet Earth
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

11 Aug 2020

Loya Jirga’s advice

A MAJOR stumbling block standing in the way of peace between the government in Kabul and the Afghan Taliban may have...

11 Aug 2020

Regrets, post facto

THE Punjab Assembly has courted needless controversy, and given that matters of religion are involved, defusing it...

11 Aug 2020

Shock defeat

BY losing the first Test against England at Old Trafford, a match they had in the bag for the most part of four ...

10 Aug 2020

Ravi city project

THE launch of the multibillion-dollar, Dubai-style city project on the Ravi riverfront does not sit well with the ...

10 Aug 2020

Beirut shattered

IT is difficult to describe in words the devastating blast that rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut last week....

10 Aug 2020

Collateral damage

THE Covid-19 outbreak has thus far claimed 700,000 lives across the world but the true magnitude of its impact will...