In pictures: Minimal compliance with SOPs as provinces end Covid-19 lockdowns

Apart from marriage halls and educational institutions, nearly all sectors have been allowed to open.

Citizens across the country were finally able to visit gyms, restaurants and cinemas on Monday after Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued orders allowing the reopening of most sectors.

While the provincial governments, as well as the Centre, have appealed to the nation to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other guidelines to prevent further transmission of the virus, face masks and social distancing were virtually non-existent as restrictions were lifted.

People eat at a restaurant in Karachi on August 10 after the government announced it would be lifting most of the country's remaining coronavirus restrictions. — AFP

A man takes a selfie with his children while they visit Clifton beach in Karachi, August 10. — Reuters

People watch a movie at a cinema following an ease in restrictions that had been imposed to help control the coronavirus in Peshawar on August 10. — AP

Athletes exercise at a gym following an ease in restrictions that had been imposed to help control the coronavirus in Peshawar on August 10. — AP

People wear face masks and keep social distancing as they enter a cinema following an ease in restrictions that had been imposed to help control the coronavirus in Peshawar on August 10. — AP

A man wears a protective mask as he gets a haircut at a barbershop in Karachi, August 10. — Reuters

A man eats with his daughter at a restaurant in Karachi on August 10 after the government announced it would be lifting most of the country's remaining coronavirus restrictions. — AFP

People eat at a rooftop restaurant on Margalla Hills in Islamabad on August 10, after government announced it would be lifting most of the country's remaining coronavirus restrictions. — AFP

People eat at a restaurant following an ease in restrictions that had been imposed to help control the coronavirus in Karachi on August 10. — AP

Header image: People wait for food on top of a restaurant on Margalla Hills in Islamabad on August 10, after the government announced it would be lifting most of the country's remaining coronavirus restrictions. — AFP