In pictures: Minimal compliance with SOPs as provinces end Covid-19 lockdowns

Citizens across the country were finally able to visit gyms, restaurants and cinemas on Monday after Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued orders allowing the reopening of most sectors.
While the provincial governments, as well as the Centre, have appealed to the nation to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other guidelines to prevent further transmission of the virus, face masks and social distancing were virtually non-existent as restrictions were lifted.
Apart from marriage halls and educational institutions, nearly all sectors have been allowed to open.
Header image: People wait for food on top of a restaurant on Margalla Hills in Islamabad on August 10, after the government announced it would be lifting most of the country's remaining coronavirus restrictions. — AFP
