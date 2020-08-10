DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 10, 2020

Punjab withdraws lockdown order, allows 'pre-Covid-19 practices' with SOPs

Imran Gabol 10 Aug 2020

Email

All sectors barring marriage halls/marquees and educational institutions have been allowed to resume operations from today. — Reuters/File
All sectors barring marriage halls/marquees and educational institutions have been allowed to resume operations from today. — Reuters/File

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department withdrew the government's lockdown order on Sunday, allowing resumption of "pre-Covid-19 practices subject to adoption of SOPs/guidelines".

According to the notification, dated August 9, all sectors barring marriage halls/marquees and educational institutions have been allowed to resume operations from today (August 10), with timings and weekly holidays "reverted to pre-Covid-19 practice".

Furthermore, religious congregations will only be held after approval from the administration and will be bound to follow the standard operating procedures laid out by the government.

Operators of public transport — that has been allowed to resume function — will also have to ensure that preventive measures are being observed by passengers.

The notification was issued three days after the federal government announced it was lifting restrictions on the tourism sector, restaurants and public transport, after months of suspension.

The decisions were made in a meeting of the National Coordination Committee, which was presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by representatives of all the provinces. The meeting participants also decided to lift restrictions on railways, airlines and metro buses.

However, restrictions on the number of people allowed to travel by trains, planes and buses and the mandatory gap between the passengers will remain in place till September. These will be lifted by October if the situation allowed.

“Restaurants and cafes, outdoor and indoor, will be allowed to open from 10th August and SOPs will be finalised in next two to three days. Moreover, public parks, theatres, cinemas, amusement parks, arc­a­des, expo centres and bea­uty parlours will also be allowed to open from Mon­day,” Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said at a media briefing after the NCC meeting.

He said permission had been given for organising tournaments and matches involving non-contact sports without the presence of audience. Moreover, he added, indoor gyms and sports clubs would also be opened.

Despite lifting restrictions, government officials have repeatedly urged people to continue taking precautions as the "situation can reverse in case of change in people's attitudes" towards the virus. As Independence Day and Muharram approaches, officials are formulating policies to ensure public safety and health, while warning people that the country can witness another spike in cases if SOPs were ignored.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

10 Aug 2020

Ravi city project

THE launch of the multibillion-dollar, Dubai-style city project on the Ravi riverfront does not sit well with the ...

10 Aug 2020

Beirut shattered

IT is difficult to describe in words the devastating blast that rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut last week....

10 Aug 2020

Collateral damage

THE Covid-19 outbreak has thus far claimed 700,000 lives across the world but the true magnitude of its impact will...

09 Aug 2020

Taliban prisoners

THE peace process in Afghanistan has reached a critical stage. Stakes are high for everyone concerned, none more so...

09 Aug 2020

Premature move?

EMBOLDENED by the falling positivity rate and lower coronavirus-related hospital admissions, the National Command ...

Save the snow leopard
09 Aug 2020

Save the snow leopard

FOR centuries, the elusive snow leopards ruled some of the highest peaks in the world, living and hunting at...