DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 10, 2020

At least 5 killed, 20 injured in powerful blast in Chaman

Syed Ali ShahUpdated 10 Aug 2020

Email

The blast was caused by an IED planted in a motorbike, say police.
The blast was caused by an IED planted in a motorbike, say police.

At least five people were killed and 20 were injured in a blast on Chaman's Mall Road on Monday, Assistant Commissioner Zakaullah Durrani said.

The wounded have been shifted to the Civil Hospital.

According to police inspector Muhammad Mohsin, unidentified miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device in a motorbike that was parked on the roadside. Durrani said that the explosion targetted a vehicle of the Anti-Narcotics Force.

Window panes of several shops and houses in the vicinity were shattered due to the impact of the explosion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a statement posted on the PM Office's Twitter account, condemned the incident and expressed grief for the lives lost.

Chaman is considered a sensitive town in Balochistan as it shares a border with Afghanistan's volatile Kandahar province. In March this year, at least nine people were injured in an explosion near the Levies Lines of the town. The attack targetted Levies Risaldar Maj Naseebullah, who remained safe.

Balochistan has recently seen an increase in terrorist attacks. Last month at least one person was killed, while seven were injured in an explosion in a bazaar in Turbat that was also caused by an IED planted in a motorbike.

Earlier in May, seven soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred in a bomb blast and an exchange of fire with militants.

Six of the soldiers were martyred in Bolan district when an improvised explosive device went off near the vehicle in which they were travelling. One other was martyred in an exchange of gunfire with militants in Makran district, sources had said.

In April, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and two others injured in a bomb blast that took place in Toba Achakzai area of Qila Abdullah, a district bordering Afghanistan.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Himmat
Aug 10, 2020 12:29pm
Who is behind? Any actionable evidence?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 10, 2020 12:31pm
No peace while killer Surrender Modi is in power. Remember, the response will be swift and painful.
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 10, 2020 12:38pm
Loss of life is unfortunate. Allegations...We reject it.
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Aug 10, 2020 12:57pm
@Fastrack, of course dear!
Recommend 0
Mirchi
Aug 10, 2020 12:58pm
Again poor innocent Balochis and Afghans paying a price for bad federal administration. Where is the tabdeli that IK promised?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

10 Aug 2020

Ravi city project

THE launch of the multibillion-dollar, Dubai-style city project on the Ravi riverfront does not sit well with the ...

10 Aug 2020

Beirut shattered

IT is difficult to describe in words the devastating blast that rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut last week....

10 Aug 2020

Collateral damage

THE Covid-19 outbreak has thus far claimed 700,000 lives across the world but the true magnitude of its impact will...

09 Aug 2020

Taliban prisoners

THE peace process in Afghanistan has reached a critical stage. Stakes are high for everyone concerned, none more so...

09 Aug 2020

Premature move?

EMBOLDENED by the falling positivity rate and lower coronavirus-related hospital admissions, the National Command ...

Save the snow leopard
09 Aug 2020

Save the snow leopard

FOR centuries, the elusive snow leopards ruled some of the highest peaks in the world, living and hunting at...