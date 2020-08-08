DAWN.COM

Man kills sister for 'honour' in Karachi's Clifton area

Imtiaz Ali 08 Aug 2020

Police said they have detained the suspect and recovered the weapon used in the crime. — Reuters/File
A man shot and killed his sister for "honour" in the Clifton area of Karachi on Saturday, police officials said.

They said the suspect, Hasnain Qamar, shot his 19-year-old sister, Noorul Huda Shah, in the city's Marine Drive area, located in Clifton Block 2.

The girl was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where she was pronounced dead on arrival. JPMC's executive director Dr Seemin Jamali said that the girl had received a bullet to the head.

Police said they had detained the suspect and recovered the weapon used in the crime. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sheeraz Nazeer told Dawn.com that Qamar "confessed to killing his sister for honour".

The official added that during initial investigation, Qamar revealed that he was a sub-inspector in the Land Department of District Municipal Corporation South. He said the weapon he used belonged to his late father, who used to work as a director in the same department.

Qamar claimed his sister used to talk to a man in the neighbourhood and he had "stopped her time and again".

He said when his younger brother told him today (Saturday) about their sister's "constant interactions [with the boy], he took out his gun and shot her in the head". She died on the spot, he said.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Comments (6)

Afzal
Aug 08, 2020 05:20pm
Horrors of Pakistani society.
Rabia
Aug 08, 2020 05:24pm
please ask him where the honour is in committing murder
Ahmed bin Babar
Aug 08, 2020 05:29pm
These blind acts are dishounor not honour at all...
ghouse
Aug 08, 2020 05:45pm
Killed because she talked to a male. What an enlightened society;
Brownman
Aug 08, 2020 05:48pm
Honour matters the most to Pakistani men, which one of the main reasons this country is patriarchal.
Bipul
Aug 08, 2020 06:14pm
Murder of own sister makes a person honourable. What a society!
