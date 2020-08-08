DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 09, 2020

Woakes leads England to stunning win over Pakistan in first Test

AFPUpdated 08 Aug 2020

England's Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes in action during the first Test. — Reuters
Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas celebrates taking the wicket of England's Rory Burns during the first Test. — Reuters
Yasir Shah bats during the fourth day of the first Test between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday. — AP
Chris Woakes hit an unbeaten 84 as England came from behind to beat Pakistan in the first Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

England were struggling in pursuit of a victory target of 277 after collapsing to 117-5 on the fourth day.

But Woakes, who had helped drag England back into the match with 2-11 in just five overs late Friday, and fellow World Cup winner Jos Buttler turned the tide with a stand of 139.

Nevertheless, with just 21 more runs needed, Buttler was lbw for 75 after trying to reverse-sweep leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

The batsman reviewed but all to no avail, with England now 256-6.

By the time Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took the new ball, England needed just 13 more runs to win at a sun-drenched Old Trafford.

But there was still time for England to lose their seventh wicket when, with four more needed, Stuart Broad was plumb lbw on the sweep to Yasir.

Woakes, however, finished the match with an edged boundary off Afridi down to the third man rope as England went 1-0 up in a three-match campaign.

Victory meant England had won an opening Test for the first time in six series.

Defeat was tough on Yasir, who took eight wickets in the match.

Wicketkeeper Buttler had had a poor game in the field, twice missing Shan Masood on 45 during the Pakistan opener's 156 that was instrumental in leaving England with a first-innings deficit of over a hundred runs.

But whether it was cover-driving leg-spinner Shadab Khan or pulling teenage paceman Naseem Shah for another boundary, Buttler put the pressure back on Pakistan.

Buttler's fifty came off just 55 balls, with seven fours, with Woakes no slouch in a 59-ball fifty he completed by cover-driving Naseem for the eighth boundary of his innings.

It was Woakes's highest Test score since his hundred against India two years ago.

Although Woakes is known to be vulnerable to the short ball, Pakistan did not pitch short to the all-rounder until he was well set.

Only twice has a team chased more than 200 to win in the fourth innings of a Test at Old Trafford, with England making 294-4 against New Zealand in 2008 and 231-3 against the West Indies in 2004.

Collapse

Earlier, England lost four wickets for 31 runs in slipping to 117-5, with captain Joe Root and Ben Stokes both falling in the collapse.

The slump started when Dom Sibley (36) edged a drive off Yasir to slip.

Root made 42 before he nicked Naseem to Babar Azam in the slips.

Stokes had guided England to an astounding one-wicket win over Australia from a seemingly hopeless position with a brilliant century in the third Ashes Test last year.

But there was no repeat of his Headingley heroics on Saturday when he fell for just nine, with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, impressive behind the stumps throughout this match, holding an excellent catch after Stokes got a thin glove to a Yasir googly that bounced.

Ollie Pope then received a brute of a delivery from Afridi that lept off a length, the ball ballooning to Shadab as he ran forward from gully.

Pakistan had resumed on 137-8, a lead of 244.

Yasir led a tailend rally that saw 32 runs added in just 16 balls before his team were dismissed for 169 in their second innings.

Yasir struck a quickfire 33 off 24 balls but, in the end, it was not enough to compensate for Pakistan losing four wickets late on Friday.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 1st Innings: 326 (Shan Masood 156, Babar Azam 69; S Broad 3-54, J Archer 3-59)

England 1st Innings: 219 (O Pope 62; Yasir Shah 4-66)

Pakistan 2nd Innings: 169 (S Broad 3-37)

England 2nd Innings: 277-7 (C Woakes 84 no, J Buttler 75; Yasir Shah 4-99)

Surya Kant
Aug 08, 2020 04:46pm
Stiff target. Difficult to reach.
Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Aug 08, 2020 04:50pm
Asad and Azhar are very disappointing.. would be hard to shift momentum back from England now.. very poor batting by senior team members.
Recommend 0
Desi
Aug 08, 2020 04:53pm
Poor team selection, playing a test match with just 5 specialist batsmen and last 3 batsmen don’t know how to bat. If Pakistan loses this test, batsmen are responsible for failing in the second innings and selectors are responsible to choosing an unbalanced team.
Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Aug 08, 2020 05:24pm
Easy win for England.
Recommend 0
UDAY KULKARNI
Aug 08, 2020 05:28pm
277 in last innings at Old Trafford is very difficult . Pakistan likely to win by 9-1 chance as per me.
Recommend 0
Ss
Aug 08, 2020 06:14pm
Excellent. I will be very surprised if we don't win from here
Recommend 0
Dev
Aug 08, 2020 06:16pm
Competitive score, it's an interesting and open match, any team can win from here.
Recommend 0
ON .
Aug 08, 2020 07:46pm
222 in 90 overs. Quiet challenging
Recommend 0
Riaz
Aug 08, 2020 07:58pm
As I write England have take control and will win a match they had no right to win! The reason I keep saying we pick people and captain who we know can’t deliver. All the hard world of certain players is put down the drain...by gutless batting. Azhar coming in at 3 is worse than I would say entire Englaish batting line up to no 7! And he is a captain
Recommend 0
Shakil Siddique
Aug 08, 2020 07:58pm
Very poor batting from Azhar and he can play good at home ground.
Recommend 0
Riaz
Aug 08, 2020 07:59pm
@Desi, I totally agree but the problem in no 3 captain who looks a complete amateur how can he lead a team when he can’t perform?
Recommend 0
thermometer
Aug 08, 2020 09:05pm
it's high time to get rid of azhar ali. give youngsters a ho or get back kamran or umar or imam azhar ali retire
Recommend 0
Balram Sharma
Aug 08, 2020 09:19pm
England should win....
Recommend 0
Desi jat
Aug 08, 2020 09:38pm
@Surya Kant , don't expect too much from an unpredictable team like Pakistan, the first innings lead was just a fluke.
Recommend 0
Manzoor
Aug 08, 2020 09:46pm
Batting problem still the main problem for Pakistan for decades.They are going to lose a game only for batting in England.See the desastrous 2nd innings batting there. In the first innings minus Masood , who got lifes is the same picture.You cannot dream to win against a all round team like England with backbone less and broken batting line up.Pakistan should stop showing causes of unpredictabilty sample and start to keep changing for better batting line up.
Recommend 0
DADA
Aug 08, 2020 09:48pm
Pakistan team showing very poor and over confident body language which definitely cost them a match.
Recommend 0
Yash
Aug 08, 2020 10:41pm
It was test cricket at its best but Pakistan lost by 3-Wkts.
Recommend 0
Love
Aug 08, 2020 10:49pm
@UDAY KULKARNI, forget it
Recommend 0
Rahul kumar
Aug 08, 2020 10:50pm
Triller or thriller? Anyways it was none.
Recommend 0
Anuj
Aug 08, 2020 10:51pm
England thrash minnows despite losing the toss.
Recommend 0
Gaur
Aug 08, 2020 10:51pm
Out of home and Pakistan back to its losing ways, as expected !
Recommend 0
Mark Raffalo
Aug 08, 2020 10:52pm
@Balram Sharma, England won by 3 wickets.
Recommend 0
Samrat
Aug 08, 2020 10:52pm
England's real test is series against Australia, not this club level bowling.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Aug 08, 2020 10:52pm
Same result and same comments "boys played well but..."
Recommend 0
British Pakistani
Aug 08, 2020 10:53pm
Very impressed with Yasir Shahs positive batting attitude in the second innings
Recommend 0
Leo
Aug 08, 2020 10:53pm
World class bowling, only against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at home.
Recommend 0
Indiana
Aug 08, 2020 10:58pm
Congratulations to english team.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Aug 08, 2020 10:59pm
Win or loss aside, a person who should not be in the team is team's captain.
Recommend 0
Syed Zaffar
Aug 08, 2020 11:01pm
Azhar Ali, Abid Ali , Asad Shafique need to have deep look at their performance.
Recommend 0
Rafique
Aug 08, 2020 11:03pm
Good game,Pakistan did good, win or lose during the game Captain should keep positive body language which I did not see.
Recommend 0

