England beat Pakistan by three wickets in 1st Test thriller

AFPUpdated 08 Aug 2020

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas celebrates taking the wicket of England's Rory Burns during the first Test. — Reuters
Yasir Shah bats during the fourth day of the first Test between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday. — AP
England beat Pakistan by three wickets to win the first Test at Old Trafford on Saturday in dramatic fashion.

The hosts, set a stiff 277 to win, were struggling at 117-5 on the fourth day.

But Chris Woakes saw them home with 84 not out after turning the tide in a sixth-wicket stand of 139 with Jos Buttler (75).

Victory put England 1-0 up in a three-match series being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 1st Innings: 326 (Shan Masood 156, Babar Azam 69; S Broad 3-54, J Archer 3-59) England 1st Innings: 219 (O Pope 62; Yasir Shah 4-66) Pakistan 2nd Innings: 169 (S Broad 3-37) England 2nd Innings: 277-7 (C Woakes 84 no, J Buttler 75; Yasir Shah 4-99)

More to follow.

Surya Kant
Aug 08, 2020 04:46pm
Stiff target. Difficult to reach.
Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Aug 08, 2020 04:50pm
Asad and Azhar are very disappointing.. would be hard to shift momentum back from England now.. very poor batting by senior team members.
Recommend 0
Desi
Aug 08, 2020 04:53pm
Poor team selection, playing a test match with just 5 specialist batsmen and last 3 batsmen don’t know how to bat. If Pakistan loses this test, batsmen are responsible for failing in the second innings and selectors are responsible to choosing an unbalanced team.
Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Aug 08, 2020 05:24pm
Easy win for England.
Recommend 0
UDAY KULKARNI
Aug 08, 2020 05:28pm
277 in last innings at Old Trafford is very difficult . Pakistan likely to win by 9-1 chance as per me.
Recommend 0
Ss
Aug 08, 2020 06:14pm
Excellent. I will be very surprised if we don't win from here
Recommend 0
Dev
Aug 08, 2020 06:16pm
Competitive score, it's an interesting and open match, any team can win from here.
Recommend 0
ON .
Aug 08, 2020 07:46pm
222 in 90 overs. Quiet challenging
Recommend 0
Riaz
Aug 08, 2020 07:58pm
As I write England have take control and will win a match they had no right to win! The reason I keep saying we pick people and captain who we know can’t deliver. All the hard world of certain players is put down the drain...by gutless batting. Azhar coming in at 3 is worse than I would say entire Englaish batting line up to no 7! And he is a captain
Recommend 0
Shakil Siddique
Aug 08, 2020 07:58pm
Very poor batting from Azhar and he can play good at home ground.
Recommend 0
Riaz
Aug 08, 2020 07:59pm
@Desi, I totally agree but the problem in no 3 captain who looks a complete amateur how can he lead a team when he can’t perform?
Recommend 0
thermometer
Aug 08, 2020 09:05pm
it's high time to get rid of azhar ali. give youngsters a ho or get back kamran or umar or imam azhar ali retire
Recommend 0
Balram Sharma
Aug 08, 2020 09:19pm
England should win....
Recommend 0
Desi jat
Aug 08, 2020 09:38pm
@Surya Kant , don't expect too much from an unpredictable team like Pakistan, the first innings lead was just a fluke.
Recommend 0
Manzoor
Aug 08, 2020 09:46pm
Batting problem still the main problem for Pakistan for decades.They are going to lose a game only for batting in England.See the desastrous 2nd innings batting there. In the first innings minus Masood , who got lifes is the same picture.You cannot dream to win against a all round team like England with backbone less and broken batting line up.Pakistan should stop showing causes of unpredictabilty sample and start to keep changing for better batting line up.
Recommend 0
DADA
Aug 08, 2020 09:48pm
Pakistan team showing very poor and over confident body language which definitely cost them a match.
Recommend 0
Yash
Aug 08, 2020 10:41pm
It was test cricket at its best but Pakistan lost by 3-Wkts.
Recommend 0
Love
Aug 08, 2020 10:49pm
@UDAY KULKARNI, forget it
Recommend 0
Rahul kumar
Aug 08, 2020 10:50pm
Triller or thriller? Anyways it was none.
Recommend 0
Anuj
Aug 08, 2020 10:51pm
England thrash minnows despite losing the toss.
Recommend 0

Editorial

OIC criticism
Updated 08 Aug 2020

OIC criticism

It is a fact that no past government in this country has ever criticised the Saudis in this manner.

08 Aug 2020

Sharing waters

THE decision of the Council of Common Interests to constitute a committee to “look into the issue of fair...

08 Aug 2020

Buzdar’s NAB moment

ELEMENTS opposed to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar may be deriving satisfaction from what they have just been...

07 Aug 2020

Welcome turnaround

NEARLY five months after the first Covid-19 cases were detected in Pakistan, all indicators suggest that we have...

07 Aug 2020

Economic recovery?

IT is hard to weigh the signs of ‘early economic recovery’ seen in July against the significant loss of business...

07 Aug 2020

State of insecurity

ON Wednesday, a Jamaat-i-Islami rally in Karachi, staged in solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir —...