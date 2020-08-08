England beat Pakistan by three wickets in 1st Test thriller

England beat Pakistan by three wickets to win the first Test at Old Trafford on Saturday in dramatic fashion.

The hosts, set a stiff 277 to win, were struggling at 117-5 on the fourth day.

But Chris Woakes saw them home with 84 not out after turning the tide in a sixth-wicket stand of 139 with Jos Buttler (75).

Victory put England 1-0 up in a three-match series being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 1st Innings: 326 (Shan Masood 156, Babar Azam 69; S Broad 3-54, J Archer 3-59) England 1st Innings: 219 (O Pope 62; Yasir Shah 4-66) Pakistan 2nd Innings: 169 (S Broad 3-37) England 2nd Innings: 277-7 (C Woakes 84 no, J Buttler 75; Yasir Shah 4-99)

