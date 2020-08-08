DAWN.COM

Abbas strikes for Pakistan after Yasir runs riot against England

AFPUpdated 08 Aug 2020

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas celebrates taking the wicket of England's Rory Burns during the first Test. — Reuters
Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas celebrates taking the wicket of England's Rory Burns during the first Test. — Reuters
Yasir Shah bats during the fourth day of the first Test between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday. — AP
Yasir Shah bats during the fourth day of the first Test between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday. — AP

Mohammad Abbas removed Rory Burns after Yasir Shah added valuable late-order runs for Pakistan on the fourth day of the first Test against England at Old Trafford on Saturday.

England were 55-1 at lunch, still needing a further 222 runs to reach a challenging victory target of 277. Dom Sibley was 26 not out and Joe Root, the England captain, 18 not out.

The pair kept Pakistan at bay after Burns (10) was lbw to Abbas to leave England 22-1, with the accurate seamer pinning the left-hander on the back leg from around the wicket.

Abbas had lunch figures of 1-13 from six overs, with a disciplined Sibley and Root content to pick off the occasional loose balls in the face of some tight Pakistan bowling.

Only twice has a team chased more than 200 to win in the fourth innings of a Test at Old Trafford, with England making 294-4 against New Zealand in 2008 and 231-3 against the West Indies in 2004. Pakistan resumed on 137-8, a lead of 244.

The tail then frustrated England by adding 32 runs in just 16 balls before Pakistan were dismissed for 169 in their second innings.

Yasir struck a quickfire 33 off 24 balls, including five fours and a six after taking 4-66 in his primary role as a leg-spinner during England's modest first-innings 219.

Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes, who had taken four wickets between them late Friday to drag England back into the match, did not bowl on Saturday, with Root opting instead for Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad.

Yasir, 12 not out overnight, extended the lead past 250 by taking 10 runs off the first three balls of Saturday's play from fast bowler Archer.

A clipped legside two was followed by a powerful pull for four well in front of square from a short ball that did not get up.

And when Archer dropped short outside off stump, Yasir cleverly uppercut him high over the slips for another boundary.

Yasir then promptly clubbed Broad's first ball on Saturday through midwicket for four.

And he surpassed that stroke when, two balls later, he hoisted Broad for a magnificent six. Broad had Yasir caught behind but by then the damage had been done.

Last man Naseem Shah then played a shot worthy of a top-order batsman when he got off the mark first ball by lofting Broad straight back over his head for four before he was bowled by Archer.

England are trying to end a run of losing the first Test in each of their last five series.

This is the first of a three-Test contest, with Pakistan having not lost a series against England since 2010.

Surya Kant
Aug 08, 2020 04:46pm
Stiff target. Difficult to reach.
Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Aug 08, 2020 04:50pm
Asad and Azhar are very disappointing.. would be hard to shift momentum back from England now.. very poor batting by senior team members.
Recommend 0
Desi
Aug 08, 2020 04:53pm
Poor team selection, playing a test match with just 5 specialist batsmen and last 3 batsmen don’t know how to bat. If Pakistan loses this test, batsmen are responsible for failing in the second innings and selectors are responsible to choosing an unbalanced team.
Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Aug 08, 2020 05:24pm
Easy win for England.
Recommend 0
UDAY KULKARNI
Aug 08, 2020 05:28pm
277 in last innings at Old Trafford is very difficult . Pakistan likely to win by 9-1 chance as per me.
Recommend 0
Ss
Aug 08, 2020 06:14pm
Excellent. I will be very surprised if we don't win from here
Recommend 0
Dev
Aug 08, 2020 06:16pm
Competitive score, it's an interesting and open match, any team can win from here.
Recommend 0
ON .
Aug 08, 2020 07:46pm
222 in 90 overs. Quiet challenging
Recommend 0

