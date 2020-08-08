AJK woman dies in Indian shelling

MUZAFFARABAD: A woman was martyred and nine other civilians were injured in two districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday in the heaviest shelling by Indian troops from across the Line of Control (LoC), officials and residents said.

Indian troops resorted to shelling in different villages of Leepa valley at about 4am, using mortars and medium-range artillery.

The shelling was so heavy that it also hit Reshian, a village considered safe an it situated 25 kilometres before the vulnerable Leepa valley, said Dr Noman Manzoor, district health officer in Hattian Bala.

The shelling left Attiqa Bibi, 37, martyred and Ayesha Aziz, 18, and Amna Bibi, 40, wounded in Reshian, he said.

A source in the state disaster management authority told Dawn that they had unofficially received names of five wounded persons belonging to different villages of Leepa valley.

He identified them as Qamar Alam, 22, Wajid Farid, 25, Aiman, 6, Zulekha, 55, and Shahzad Khalil, 34.

Elsewhere, two civilians were injured in Kai Ban. A police official identified the victims as Mudassar Rashid, 15, and Zareena Begum, 60.

Published in Dawn, August 8th, 2020