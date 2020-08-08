DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 08, 2020

AJK woman dies in Indian shelling

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated 08 Aug 2020

Email

Indian troops resorted to shelling in different villages of Leepa valley at about 4am, using mortars and medium-range artillery. — AFP/File
Indian troops resorted to shelling in different villages of Leepa valley at about 4am, using mortars and medium-range artillery. — AFP/File

MUZAFFARABAD: A woman was martyred and nine other civilians were injured in two districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday in the heaviest shelling by Indian troops from across the Line of Control (LoC), officials and residents said.

Indian troops resorted to shelling in different villages of Leepa valley at about 4am, using mortars and medium-range artillery.

The shelling was so heavy that it also hit Reshian, a village considered safe an it situated 25 kilometres before the vulnerable Leepa valley, said Dr Noman Manzoor, district health officer in Hattian Bala.

The shelling left Attiqa Bibi, 37, martyred and Ayesha Aziz, 18, and Amna Bibi, 40, wounded in Reshian, he said.

A source in the state disaster management authority told Dawn that they had unofficially received names of five wounded persons belonging to different villages of Leepa valley.

He identified them as Qamar Alam, 22, Wajid Farid, 25, Aiman, 6, Zulekha, 55, and Shahzad Khalil, 34.

Elsewhere, two civilians were injured in Kai Ban. A police official identified the victims as Mudassar Rashid, 15, and Zareena Begum, 60.

Published in Dawn, August 8th, 2020

LOC Attacks
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

OIC criticism
Updated 08 Aug 2020

OIC criticism

It is a fact that no past government in this country has ever criticised the Saudis in this manner.

08 Aug 2020

Sharing waters

THE decision of the Council of Common Interests to constitute a committee to “look into the issue of fair...

08 Aug 2020

Buzdar’s NAB moment

ELEMENTS opposed to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar may be deriving satisfaction from what they have just been...

07 Aug 2020

Welcome turnaround

NEARLY five months after the first Covid-19 cases were detected in Pakistan, all indicators suggest that we have...

07 Aug 2020

Economic recovery?

IT is hard to weigh the signs of ‘early economic recovery’ seen in July against the significant loss of business...

07 Aug 2020

State of insecurity

ON Wednesday, a Jamaat-i-Islami rally in Karachi, staged in solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir —...