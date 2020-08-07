DAWN.COM

Death toll from Indian passenger aircraft accident rises to 18

ReutersUpdated 08 Aug 2020

A security official inspects the site where a passenger plane crashed when it overshot the runway at the Calicut International Airport in Karipur, in the southern state of Kerala, India. — Reuters
The death toll from an Indian passenger aircraft accident has risen to 18, while 16 people have been severely injured, a senior government official said on Saturday.

The Air India Express plane, which was repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to the coronavirus pandemic, overshot the runway of the Calicut International Airport in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday. This was India’s worst passenger aircraft accident since 2010.

The flight was carrying 190 passengers and crew.

The plane’s pilot and the co-pilot were killed in the accident, K Gopalakrishnan, chief of the Malappuram district in the southern state of Kerala, told Reuters.

“All passengers have been admitted to various hospitals, and they are also being tested for Covid-19,” Gopalakrishnan said, adding autopsy of the bodies would be carried out according to the Covid-19 protocol.

The Boeing-737 the plane skidded off the table-top runway of Calicut, crashing nose-first into the ground. Such runways are located at an altitude and have steep drops at one or both ends.

In 2010, another Air India Express flight from Dubai overshot the table-top runway at Mangalore, a city in the south, and slid down a hill, killing 158 people.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri last night told national broadcaster DD News that only an investigation would reveal the cause of the crash.

Puri said authorities managed to rescue most of the passengers because the plane did not catch fire while descending the slope at the end of the runway.

India, which shut down all air travel in late March to try to contain the novel coronavirus, has restarted limited international air travel.

Air India Express AXB1344 was a government-operated repatriation flight for Indians previously unable to return home because of travel restrictions.

Idris
Aug 07, 2020 11:59pm
RIP
Recommend 0
Krish
Aug 08, 2020 12:07am
It’s paining hearing the news.
Recommend 0
Jahanzeb Khan
Aug 08, 2020 12:26am
My condolences to Indian brothers and sisters.
Recommend 0
Sami khan
Aug 08, 2020 12:28am
Condolences
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Aug 08, 2020 12:34am
Very sad. RIP,, wonderful friendly Indian citizens.
Recommend 0
madeeha mahmood
Aug 08, 2020 12:45am
Sad news indeed!
Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 08, 2020 12:49am
RIP
Recommend 0
A.Din
Aug 08, 2020 12:51am
Check pilots for fake licenses.
Recommend 0
Shekhar
Aug 08, 2020 12:56am
Sad. R.I.P
Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 08, 2020 12:56am
Sad news. Best wishes and prayers for the deceased and injured. No joy in innocent people's misery
Recommend 0
Adeel Babar
Aug 08, 2020 01:10am
Condolences to the families of the deceased.
Recommend 0
HAJI
Aug 08, 2020 01:13am
Very sad! Pakistan should send help!
Recommend 0
Messenger
Aug 08, 2020 01:31am
Sad, RIP.
Recommend 0
BANDHU
Aug 08, 2020 02:14am
RIP
Recommend 0
Asim
Aug 08, 2020 02:15am
Terrible news. I hope the families find peace.
Recommend 0
Tinku
Aug 08, 2020 02:16am
Sad
Recommend 0
Mehmood
Aug 08, 2020 02:59am
Any loss of life is unfortunate but good to know that most of the passengers are safe. RIP.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 08, 2020 03:00am
Sad, to read human lives lost. Our thoughts with the families.
Recommend 0
MG
Aug 08, 2020 03:12am
The plane skidded in rainwater after landing brakes applied.
Recommend 0
Anjum Khaleeq - KSA
Aug 08, 2020 03:52am
Sad!!! Thoughts with the families.
Recommend 0
wasim rathore
Aug 08, 2020 04:22am
Sad news. As a Pakistani, I extend my deep condolences to the families who lost their dear ones, and my best wishes for an early and complete recovery of those injured.
Recommend 0
Waqar
Aug 08, 2020 04:35am
My condolences for the loss.
Recommend 0
Karim Qureshi
Aug 08, 2020 04:36am
Sad incident. Condolences to bereaved families.
Recommend 0
Pakman
Aug 08, 2020 04:52am
Sorry to hear May the dead RIP. Prayers for all the injured.
Recommend 0
Avi
Aug 08, 2020 04:52am
Very sad to hear about the crash. May people soul rest in peace and also a great job by indian pilot to save as may lives .
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Aug 08, 2020 05:04am
I am so sorry to hear about the unfortunate accident. RIP. Our prayers for the bereaved family
Recommend 0
AinOther
Aug 08, 2020 05:24am
Are we in a nightmare?
Recommend 0
Indie Guy
Aug 08, 2020 05:26am
RIP. It’s a miracle that most people survived.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 08, 2020 05:29am
Introduced in the aviation industry way back in 1968, even the U.S. manufacturer Boeing has abandoned the production and sales of its 52 years old and obsolete Boeing 747 Jumbo model aircraft. However, some third world countries like India are unfortunately, still using it.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Aug 08, 2020 05:33am
RIP prayers for departed souls and their families from Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Multani
Aug 08, 2020 05:49am
Unfortunate loss of lives, RIP.
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Aug 08, 2020 06:12am
At least India is thinking about it's stranded citizens across globe and bringing them back to country with Vande bharat mission.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Aug 08, 2020 06:51am
Pilots sacrificed their lives to save passengers. It is difficult airport to land during rains.
Recommend 0
Ravi
Aug 08, 2020 06:52am
Rip dear departed souls
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 08, 2020 07:16am
Our deepest condolences.
Recommend 0
MG
Aug 08, 2020 07:39am
Bad news
Recommend 0
skb
Aug 08, 2020 07:39am
Time for India to check Pilot Credentials.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Aug 08, 2020 07:50am
Rest In Peace.
Recommend 0
Fadi Sami
Aug 08, 2020 08:22am
Fake pilots?
Recommend 0
cheers
Aug 08, 2020 08:48am
Condolences for the deceased and their relatives
Recommend 0
T-man
Aug 08, 2020 08:49am
Condolences from Pakistan. RIP.
Recommend 0
MSA
Aug 08, 2020 12:35pm
Remember your earlier comments, Indians?
Recommend 0
Hwh
Aug 08, 2020 04:12pm
@skb, it is not Pakistan, it is India. The pilots were amongst the best. The captain was ex-airforce pilot had huge experience in commercial flights also.
Recommend 0
Sadiqain
Aug 08, 2020 04:13pm
Sad news. RIP
Recommend 0
Sadiqain
Aug 08, 2020 04:14pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, it's boeing 737
Recommend 0

