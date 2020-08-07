DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 07, 2020

Air India plane breaks into two after landing in Kerala, at least 5 dead

ReutersUpdated 07 Aug 2020

The Air India Express plane from Dubai had 191 passengers and crew on board. — Reuters/ File
At least five people died when an Air India Express passenger plane overshot the runway and broke into two after landing in the southern city of Calicut in Kerala in heavy rain on Friday, a state minister told Reuters, citing the police.

A. C. Moideen said he was on his way to the site after being asked to lead the rescue efforts.

The incident also left at least 35 people injured, according to police.

The Boeing-737 plane flying from Dubai had 191 passengers and crew on board, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement. There were 10 infants on board.

“We believe there are two people dead, and 35 injured; we are still in the middle of the rescue effort,” area police superintendent Abdul Karim said.

The plane's fuselage split into two as it fell into a valley 30 feet below, authorities said.

“As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care,” the civil aviation ministry said in the statement. There was no fire on board, it said.

It was a repatriation flight operated by the government to bring Indians home during international travel restrictions due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

