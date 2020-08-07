TikTok upgrades guidelines, releases Urdu version

ISLAMABAD: After warnings and negotiations with the telecom regulator, global short funny video platform TikTok has not only upgraded its ‘Community Guidelines’, but also released its Urdu language version for the first time.

The upgraded Community Guidelines provide general guidance on “what is and what is not” allowed on the platform to keep TikTok a safe place for creativity and joy. The platform is now localised and will work in accordance with local laws and norms.

TikTok has taken measures for making its teams able to remove content that violates the Community Guidelines and suspend or ban accounts involved in severe or repeated violations.

Besides, TikTok has an in-app reporting feature for users to flag potentially inappropriate content or accounts to the management of the platform.

Global video platform assures PTA local laws and norms will be implemented

TikTok has recently released its Transparency Report highlighting the volume of videos which have been removed from the platform for violating its Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. Pakistan had the third highest number of removed videos.

This demonstrates TikTok’s commitm­e­­nt to removing any potentially harmful or in­­appropriate content reported in Pakistan. The content moderation is performed by deploying a combination of policies, technologies and moderation strategies to detect and review problematic content and accounts and implement appropriate penalties.

After receiving complaints that the funny videos being uploaded at TikTok are immoral, obscene and vulgar and even hurt sentiments of respectable citizens, the Pakistan Telecommunication Aut­ho­r­ity issued a warning to it on July 20.

The PTA warning to TikTok said that the free for policy of the social media platform was having an “extremely negative effects on society in general and youth in particular”.

The PTA had told TikTok to moderate socialisation and content within legal and moral limits and in accordance with the country’s laws. A warning was issued to TikTok that it could be banned in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2020