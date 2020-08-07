All airports allowed to handle domestic flight operations

RAWALPINDI: The Aviation Division has announced that the domestic flight operation, already under way from some of the airports for some time, will be resorted from all airports in the country from August 6 midnight.

A spokesman for the Aviation Division’s senior joint secretary, Abdul Sattar Khokhar, said the government had earlier allowed all airports, except Turbat, Pangjur, Dalbandin, Zhob, Pasni, Moenjo Daro, Nawabshah and Bahawalpur airports, to resume domestic flight operations.

In this connection, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) issued a formal notice which said that the previous notice banning domestic flights has now been cancelled.

Mr Khokhar said all operators would be required to implement the established guidelines, SOPs, and that they would seek prior schedule approval from the competent authority.

CAA urges strict implementation of SOPs

Moreover, he said, cargo, special flights and private aircraft operations would also be available for all airports subject to compliance with relevant SOPs.

Pakistan had suspended all international flights on March 21 and domestic flight operations on March 26 due to the spread of coronavirus.

The domestic flight operation is being restored after suspension of more than four months.

Initially, some airlines across the world cancelled flights to hotspots, but later all airlines suspended their international flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like Pakistan, airlines of some other countries have also partially resumed their operations.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announces its Jashne Azadi discounted fare and baggage offer to its customers.

According to a PIA spokesman, in order to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day the national flag carrier is offering 14 per cent discount on flights operating on its primary domestic routes between Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

An unprecedented 73kg Free Baggage Allowance per passenger is also being offered to commemorate the occasion. This is a unique offer and one of its kind, the spokesman said.

Simultaneously, PIA will recommence its flights from Multan, Sukkur and Gwadar to show solidarity with the nation and reaffirm its resolve to returning the aviation industry back to normalcy.

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2020