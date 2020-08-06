DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 06, 2020

One dead, another injured as latest spell of rain lashes parts of Karachi

Imtiaz AliUpdated 06 Aug 2020

Email

A motorcyclist (C) wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against Covid-19 makes his way on a street in Karachi on Thursday. — AFP
A motorcyclist (C) wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against Covid-19 makes his way on a street in Karachi on Thursday. — AFP
A labourer covers himself as he pushes a cart on a street under the rain in Karachi on August 6. — AFP
A labourer covers himself as he pushes a cart on a street under the rain in Karachi on August 6. — AFP

A 28-year-old man died while another was injured in separate incidents as yet another spell of rain accompanied by gusty winds battered parts of Karachi on Thursday, hospital officials said.

Salahuddin lost his life after suffering an electric shock at Raheel Arcade in the Gulistan-i-Jauhar area. The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) to fulfil legal formalities.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man, identified as Anwar, suffered head injuries when a billboard fell on him near the Avari Towers hotel. He was shifted to the JPMC for first aid. Dr Seemin Jamali said his condition was out of danger.

In the last spell of monsoon showers last week that lasted two days, at least eight people had died in various rain-related incidents in the metropolis, mostly due to electrocution.

On Thursday, Karachiites took to social media to share pictures and videos from the rain that brought cool winds after days of hot and humid weather.

However, some residents reported that rainwater had accumulated on roads in a matter of minutes after the rain started.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had earlier this week issued an urban flooding warning for Karachi and Hyderabad in which it predicted a monsoon spell in Sindh and parts of Balochistan from Thursday (today) to Saturday (August 8).

To prevent the roads from being inundated as seen during last week's heavy rains, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has been working to clean Karachi's major storm-water drains on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives.

On Tuesday, the NDMA had said in a statement that during the large-scale desilting of the city’s nullahs being carried out by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) and the Sindh government, 4,364 tonnes of sludge was removed.

“The Sindh government has agreed to clean 19 nullahs of the city while FWO has been tasked to remove garbage from Gujjar, Korangi and Mowach Goth nullahs. The focus is to remove debris from 21 choked points of these nullahs. Some 24 excavators, two loaders, 90 dumpers and 224 labours are engaged in the cleansing operation,” it had added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

06 Aug 2020

New map

A DAY before the country observed Yaum-i-Istehsal to mark one year since the special status of India-held Kashmir ...

06 Aug 2020

PFUJ at 70

THE Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this week, can look back on its...

06 Aug 2020

Needed reforms

THE abolition of more than 71,000 federal jobs in BPS-1 to BPS-16 — or over 10pc of around 680,000 sanctioned ...

05 Aug 2020

Jalalabad attack

AFTER declaring a ‘caliphate’ in parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014, the self-styled Islamic State group has...

05 Aug 2020

CAA bifurcation

A SIGNIFICANT course correction seems to be on the horizon for the country’s commercial aviation sector. Some days...

05 Aug 2020

Reviving tourism?

EVEN though the Gandhara Trail was earlier cancelled due to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, with the...