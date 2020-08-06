DAWN.COM

Zahid appointed FO spokesman

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 06 Aug 2020

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri replaces Aisha Farooqui, who is reportedly proceeding on a training course. — Photo courtesy Twitter
ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Wednesday notified Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as its new spokesman.

Mr Chaudhri replaces Aisha Farooqui, who is reportedly proceeding on a training course.

Mr Chaudhri is also holding the charge of director general of the South Asia directorate at the FO. He will hold both assignments simultaneously.

“It has been decided that Mr Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, Director General (SA & SAARC) in addition to his own duties will also look after the work of the spokesperson vice Ms Aisha Farooqui with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification read.

Mr Chaudhri had at the South Asia directorate succeeded Dr Muhammad Faisal, who too held both portfolios — DG South Asia and spokesman — till he was posted as ambassador to Germany.

Ms Farooqui was appointed as the spokesperson in December.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2020

