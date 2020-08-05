DAWN.COM

August 05, 2020

At least 5 injured in cracker blast near JI rally in Karachi

Qazi Hassan 05 Aug 2020

The blast took place near the main truck that was part of the rally, a JI spokesperson said. — DawnNewsTV
At least five people have been injured in a cracker blast near a Jamaat-i-Islami rally in Karachi, police and officials said.

The blast took place near the main truck that was part of the rally in Gulshan-i-Iqbal area, a JI spokesperson said, adding that two people were critically injured.

The East superintendent of police said unidentified persons riding a motorcycle threw a grenade at the rally and fled.

He said the bomb disposal squad had been called to determine the nature of the blast, but ruled out that it was caused by a planted bomb.

The explosion, which took place near Bait-ul-Mukarram Masjid, also shattered the windows of nearby cars.

The JI rally was being held in connection with Youm-i-Istehsal (the day of exploitation), which is being observed today to mark one year since India revoked occupied Kashmir's semi-autonomous status on August 5.

In a tweet, JI chief Sirajul Haq termed the bomb attack a "cowardly act".

"Indian agents are still present in the city who could not tolerate the expression of solidarity with the people of Kashmir," he said. "We will not be frightened by such vile acts and will speak up for the people of Kashmir with increased determination."

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters

Abhishek
Aug 05, 2020 06:57pm
Very tragic!!
