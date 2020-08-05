DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 05, 2020

Billboards at New York square highlight Indian atrocities

Anwar IqbalUpdated 05 Aug 2020

Email

The display at Times Square started on Monday night and will continue for a week. — Reuters/File
The display at Times Square started on Monday night and will continue for a week. — Reuters/File

NEW YORK: Billboards in New York’s iconic Times Square lit up in solidarity with Kashmiris on Tuesday as the Indian siege of the occupied valley was entering its second year.

“Kashmiris Lives Matter,” said a sign, written in white letters with a red line, against a black background.

As passersby in one of the world’s busiest squares looked on, another sign lit up: “Kashmir Siege Day,” it declared.

It also showed two hands raised in protest, symbolising the determination of the Kashmiri people to continue their struggle.

“Signs at Times Square remind the international community of one full year of forced disappearances, torture, and a siege that has been intensified on the pretext of Covid-19,” said Pakistan’s ambassador to the US, Asad Khan.

On Aug 5, 2019, the Modi government illegally annexed Kashmir, divided the disputed region into three parts, and launched a demographic apartheid that aims to turn Kashmir’s Muslim majority into a minority.

The display at Times Square started on Monday night and will continue for a week. On Aug 5, hundreds of Kashmiris plan to protest Indian atrocities at Times Square while a larger crowd gathers outside the UN headquarters, about two miles down the road, to draw the world’s attention to the plight of eight million Kashmiris.

Indian Muslims are holding similar protests at the two places, as India is using the first anniversary of its illegal annexation also to celebrate the destruction of the Babri mosque.

“A year after what happened on Aug 5, 2019, most of our fears and warnings to the international community have proven to be right,” said Ambassador Khan while addressing a seminar in New York.

“Motivated by BJP’s Hindu supremacist agenda, India aims to shift the demographics of Kashmir and is using the bogey of terrorism to divert the world’s attention,” he added.

“This should open everyone’s eyes. The Indian government is targeting all minorities, not just Muslims.”

Former foreign secretary Salman Bashir highlighted the importance of promoting awareness, particularly in the United States. He described the situation in occupied Kashmir as akin to genocide and emphasised the need to inform the world about how Indian occupation forces were targeting Kashmir civilians.

“Kashmir is a flashpoint. Kashmir is a hotspot and the Kashmir dispute is a threat to peace, security and stability in South Asia,” he said.

Another speaker, Aijaz Haider, underlined the importance of the narrative, telling the participants to inform the world how a dispute between two nuclear powers was a consistent threat to peace.

Asif Rahman, a Pakistani physician, overviewed the history of Indian occupation and explained how to highlight this issue in the US Congress. Pakistani physicians have lobbied extensively in the US House and the Senate, and this lobbying by them and other Pakistani-American groups, led to two consecutive hearings on Kashmir.

So far, Congress is the only legislative body to do so. US lawmakers also have issued more than 70 statements, condemning the Indian occupation and human rights violations.

Ayub Thakur, another speaker, inventoried the situation in the occupied valley after Aug 5, 2019, focusing on various repressive measures India has taken since then.

“Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmir cause,” Ambassador Khan assured the Kashmiris.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Asad
Aug 05, 2020 09:42am
Well done!! Trumped by Khan on every forum...
Recommend 0
cheers
Aug 05, 2020 09:42am
Covid lockdown ain't gonna help
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Aug 05, 2020 09:42am
All the world knows the fascist behavior of Modi and mindless behavior of his followers. India is surely on a downhill path.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Aug 05, 2020 09:58am
Wonderful. Time for the world to see the true face of Modi.
Recommend 0
Balkanisation of India
Aug 05, 2020 10:04am
Keep exposing modi Hitler
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Procuring vaccines

Procuring vaccines

Rafia Zakaria

The matter of obtaining a vaccine is crucial to the health of millions of Pakistanis, many of whom have pre-existing conditions.

Editorial

05 Aug 2020

Jalalabad attack

AFTER declaring a ‘caliphate’ in parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014, the self-styled Islamic State group has...

05 Aug 2020

CAA bifurcation

A SIGNIFICANT course correction seems to be on the horizon for the country’s commercial aviation sector. Some days...

05 Aug 2020

Reviving tourism?

EVEN though the Gandhara Trail was earlier cancelled due to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, with the...

04 Aug 2020

Kashmir repression

ONE year after India’s revocation of Articles 370 and 35A, the situation in India-held Kashmir remains a powder ...

04 Aug 2020

NDMA in Karachi

THE fact that the National Disaster Management Authority — a federal agency which, by virtue of its very...

04 Aug 2020

More testing needed

A CONSIDERABLE decrease in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the past couple of weeks has resulted in the ...