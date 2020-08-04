DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 04, 2020

Large blast in Beirut port area shakes Lebanon's capital

AFP | Reuters 04 Aug 2020

Email

A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4. — AFP
A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4. — AFP

A huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, shaking buildings, shattering windows and sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky, AFP correspondents said.

Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosion, the cause of which was not immediately known.

Lebanon's Health Minister Hamad Hasan said the explosion had caused a “very high number of injuries” and extensive damage, Lebanese LBC television channel quoted the minister as saying.

The loud blast in Beirut's port area was felt across large parts of the city and some districts lost electricity. Preliminary reports by local Lebanese media said the blast may have been the result of an incident at Beirut port.

“Buildings are shaking,” tweeted one resident, while another wrote: “An enormous, deafening explosion just engulfed Beirut. Heard it from miles away”.

Online footage from a Lebanese newspaper office showed blown out windows, scattered furniture and demolished interior paneling.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ramana
Aug 04, 2020 09:05pm
Very sad news, how many years to hear this sad news regularly. When the peace comes?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

04 Aug 2020

Kashmir repression

ONE year after India’s revocation of Articles 370 and 35A, the situation in India-held Kashmir remains a powder ...

04 Aug 2020

NDMA in Karachi

THE fact that the National Disaster Management Authority — a federal agency which, by virtue of its very...

04 Aug 2020

More testing needed

A CONSIDERABLE decrease in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the past couple of weeks has resulted in the ...

01 Aug 2020

Beyond FATF

HAVING further tightened its anti-terror financing laws, Pakistan appears to be much better placed for its next...

Updated 01 Aug 2020

Eid thoughts

THE spectre of the coronavirus continues to haunt Pakistan as the nation celebrates Eidul Azha, the feast of...

01 Aug 2020

Living in cages

ONCE again, Islamabad’s Marghazar Zoo is in the news for all the wrong reasons. A few days ago, a nine-year-old...