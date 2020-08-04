In a landmark move, PM Imran unveils 'new political map' of Pakistan

DAWN.COM

Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the map alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday unveiled a "new political map" of Pakistan which also included occupied Kashmir.

The premier's announcement came a day ahead of the first anniversary of India’s controversial unilateral decision to revoke the area's semi-autonomy.

The new political map of Pakistan.
Addressing the nation alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the premier said that it would now be the "official map" after being approved by the federal cabinet, which had met earlier today, and would be the one used in schools and colleges.

The map clearly identifies occupied Kashmir as a "disputed territory" and states that the final status will be decided in line with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The map rejects the illegal steps taken by India on August 5 last year, he said, adding that the federal cabinet and the country's political leadership had supported it.

The premier maintained that the Kashmir issue could only be solved by following the UNSC resolutions which give the Kashmiri people the right to self-determination.

"Their right to self-determination, given to them by the world community, has still not been given. And we clearly want to say to the world that it is the only solution," he said, adding that the government will keep making efforts in this regard.

"We will do political struggle, we don't believe in military solutions. We will remind the UN again and again that you had made a promise [to the people of Kashmir] which you did not fulfill."

Presenting the changes made in the map, the foreign minister said that administrative maps have been introduced before, but this was the first time that a map reflected the aspirations of the people.

He added that the map clearly showed occupied Kashmir as a disputed territory and the only solution to the issue would be through the UNSC resolutions and as per the aspirations of the people.

The foreign minister added that it had also been made clear that Siachen is a part of Pakistan. "[Through the map] we are challenging their illegal occupation and claiming our right to the area," he said.

He maintained that Pakistan had also rejected India's claims about Sir Creek in the map. "We have said that our border is towards the eastern bank; India had claimed that it goes towards the west," he said, adding that by doing so, India was trying to capture several acres of the country's "exclusive economic zone".

Further, erstwhile Fata has been shown as part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, he said.

Qureshi said that the entire nation was united on the country's new political map. The federal cabinet, the Kashmiri leadership and Pakistan's political leadership has endorsed the government's move, he said.

"This gives a clear message to the people of Kashmir, that the government of Pakistan was with them in the past and will stand with them in the future."

"Our destination is Srinagar," he said, adding that this was a "historic day".

Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

Justice for All
Aug 04, 2020 06:48pm
That’s the way to go. Well done
Recommend 0
Anis Ali
Aug 04, 2020 06:48pm
I thought it was always like that and more
Recommend 0
Sameer
Aug 04, 2020 06:51pm
good luck !
Recommend 0
Steve
Aug 04, 2020 06:57pm
Great
Recommend 0
Rahul
Aug 04, 2020 07:00pm
And by showing as Pakistani territory, what is PMIK is conveying...
Recommend 0
Saqib
Aug 04, 2020 07:00pm
What difference does it make to the sufferings of people in Indian held Jammu & Kashmir?
Recommend 0
Bipin
Aug 04, 2020 07:07pm
This is the way forward, a landmark development indeed.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 04, 2020 07:08pm
Brilliant. This step should have been taken a long time ago.
Recommend 0
Indian
Aug 04, 2020 07:23pm
Good, next ???
Recommend 0
JND
Aug 04, 2020 07:25pm
@bhaRAT©, does it make any difference?
Recommend 0
Bob
Aug 04, 2020 07:28pm
No other issue seems to be bothering Pakistani leadership except the Kashmir issue.
Recommend 0

