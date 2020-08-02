DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 02, 2020

Indian police crackdown on illegal liquor suppliers after 86 die

Reuters 02 Aug 2020

Email

Punjab Police (DIG) Hardial Singh Mann (L) speaks to the media at Tarn Taran, some 25 km from Amritsar on August 1. — AFP
Punjab Police (DIG) Hardial Singh Mann (L) speaks to the media at Tarn Taran, some 25 km from Amritsar on August 1. — AFP

Indian police raided rural hamlets and made arrests to break up a bootlegging cartel on Sunday after 86 people died from consuming illegally produced alcohol this week in the northwestern state of Punjab, officials said.

“We have conducted raids at more than 30 places today and we have detained six more persons,” Dhruman H. Nimbale, a senior police officer in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, told Reuters.

Nimbale said the first death occurred on Wednesday but police were only alerted on Friday, and then launched an investigation to determine whether the fatalities were linked.

Punjab police have so far arrested at least 25 people and conducted more than 100 raids across three districts, seizing hundreds of litres of liquor from villages and roadside eateries, the state's police chief Dinkar Gupta said on Saturday.

A government official said some of the seized liquid was denatured spirit, which is typically used in the paint and hardware industry.

Deaths from illegally produced alcohol, known locally as “hooch” or “country liquor”, are a regular occurrence in India, where many cannot afford branded spirits.

Recent coronavirus-related lockdowns have also made it difficult for consumers to enjoy a regular tipple. On Friday, 10 men died in a southern Indian states after consuming hand sanitiser derived from alcohol, as local liquor shops were closed, police said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Living wage

Living wage

Anjum Altaf

The minute we talk of raising minimum wages, howls are let loose and myriad admonitions pour forth.

Editorial

01 Aug 2020

Beyond FATF

HAVING further tightened its anti-terror financing laws, Pakistan appears to be much better placed for its next...

Updated 01 Aug 2020

Eid thoughts

THE spectre of the coronavirus continues to haunt Pakistan as the nation celebrates Eidul Azha, the feast of...

01 Aug 2020

Living in cages

ONCE again, Islamabad’s Marghazar Zoo is in the news for all the wrong reasons. A few days ago, a nine-year-old...

SAPMs’ resignation
Updated 31 Jul 2020

SAPMs’ resignation

It is fairly clear that neither Ms Aidrus nor Dr Mirza resigned voluntarily.

31 Jul 2020

Press Club raid

THE word ‘unprecedented’ is often used in reference to the oppressive tactics being used against the media in...

31 Jul 2020

Harvest of hate

PAKISTAN is plagued by lawlessness, it is often said. This perception is perhaps most heightened when extrajudicial...