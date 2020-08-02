DAWN.COM

Thousands march in Berlin against coronavirus curbs

Reuters 02 Aug 2020

Thousands of demonstrators march down the Friedrichstrasse street as they take part in a demonstration by the initiative "Querdenken-711" with the slogan "the end of the pandemic-the day of freedom" to protest against the current measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, in Berlin, on August 1. — AFP
Thousands of demonstrators march down the Friedrichstrasse street as they take part in a demonstration by the initiative “Querdenken-711” with the slogan “the end of the pandemic-the day of freedom” to protest against the current measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, in Berlin, on August 1. — AFP

Thousands marched in Berlin on Saturday to protest against measures imposed in Germany to stem the coronavirus pandemic, saying they violated people's rights and freedoms.

The gathering, estimated by police at 17,000, included libertarians, constitutional loyalists and anti-vaccination activists. There was also a small far-right presence with some marchers carrying Germany's black, white and red imperial flag.

Protesters danced and sang 'We are free people!' to the tune of rock band Queen's 'We Will Rock You'. Others marched with placards saying 'We are making a noise because you are stealing our freedom!' and 'Do think! Don't wear a mask!'.

People gather at the Brandenburg gate for a demonstration in Berlin, Aug 1. — AP
People gather at the Brandenburg gate for a demonstration in Berlin, Aug 1. — AP

“Our demand is to return to democracy,” said one protester who declined to give his name. “The mask that enslaves us must go.”

The protests followed a rallying call from Michael Ballweg, an entrepreneur and political outsider who has organised similar rallies in Stuttgart and is running to become mayor of the southwestern city.

Police filed a complaint against the organiser for failing to ensure marchers wore masks and kept their distance. Mainstream politicians criticised the protesters, with Social Democrat co-leader Saskia Esken calling them “covidiots”.

“They not only endanger our health, they endanger our successes against the pandemic,” tweeted Esken, whose party is Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition partner.

After Germany's initial success in curbing the pandemic, infections are rising again. More than 200,000 people have caught Covid-19 and nearly 1,000 have died from it.

Most people in Germany have respected measures that include wearing face masks in shops, while the government has just imposed mandatory tests for holidaymakers returning from high-risk areas. But a vocal minority is chafing against the restrictions.

“Only a few scientists around the world who follow the government's lead are heard,” said protester Peter Konz. Those who hold different views “are silenced, censored or discredited as defenders of conspiracy theories”.

