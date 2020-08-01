In pictures: Pakistan celebrates Eidul Azha shadowed by Covid-19

Sacrifices of goats, cows, camels and sheep were carried out nationwide.
Muslims across Pakistan observed Eidul Azha on Saturday, amid warnings and requests from experts and the government to keep the celebrations muted in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Huge prayer gatherings were held across the country and many people threw caution to the wind as they embraced each other despite requests to observe social distancing.
Sacrifices of goats, cows, camels and sheep were carried out nationwide.
Header photo: People embrace each other after offering Eidul Azha prayers in Karachi. — AFP
