In pictures: Pakistan celebrates Eidul Azha shadowed by Covid-19

Muslims across Pakistan observed Eidul Azha on Saturday, amid warnings and requests from experts and the government to keep the celebrations muted in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Huge prayer gatherings were held across the country and many people threw caution to the wind as they embraced each other despite requests to observe social distancing.

Sacrifices of goats, cows, camels and sheep were carried out nationwide.

People arrive under the rain at the Badshahi Mosque to offer Eidul Azha prayers in Lahore on August 1, 2020. — AFP

People walk through a sanitiser tunnel while entering the Badshahi mosque in Lahore to offer Eidul Azha prayers. — AP

A security personnel (L) stands guard as people search worshippers before entering a mosque to offer Eid prayers in Quetta. — AFP

People embrace each other after offering prayers at the Badshahi mosque in Lahore. — AFP

Men sharpen knives at a shop on the eve of Eidul Azha in Karachi on July 31, 2020. — AFP

Men control a cow to be slaughtered in Peshawar. — Reuters

A police officer stands guard as Muslims attend Eidul Azha prayers at a playground in Karachi. — Reuters

Muslims attend prayers at a street during celebration of Eidul Azha in Peshawar. — Reuters

A woman offers prayers at the Badshahi mosque in Lahore on August 1, 2020. — AFP

Men lead a pack of goats to be slaughtered in celebration of Eidul Azha in Karachi. — Reuters

Men transport a sheep on a motorbike after buying from a livestock market for sacrificing on the eve of Eidul Azha, in Lahore on July 31, 2020. — AFP

Children hold balloons after offering prayers with their father (C) in Karachi. — AFP

A girl with a henna dyed hand reacts as she watches the sacrificial slaughtering of a cow on a street in Karachi. — Reuters

A family takes a selfie after Eidul Azha prayers at Badshahi mosque in Lahore. — AP

