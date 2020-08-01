DAWN.COM

In pictures: Pakistan celebrates Eidul Azha shadowed by Covid-19

Sacrifices of goats, cows, camels and sheep were carried out nationwide.

Dawn.comPublished 01 Aug, 2020 06:25pm

Muslims across Pakistan observed Eidul Azha on Saturday, amid warnings and requests from experts and the government to keep the celebrations muted in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Huge prayer gatherings were held across the country and many people threw caution to the wind as they embraced each other despite requests to observe social distancing.

People arrive under the rain at the Badshahi Mosque to offer Eidul Azha prayers in Lahore on August 1, 2020. — AFP
People walk through a sanitiser tunnel while entering the Badshahi mosque in Lahore to offer Eidul Azha prayers. — AP
A security personnel (L) stands guard as people search worshippers before entering a mosque to offer Eid prayers in Quetta. — AFP
People embrace each other after offering prayers at the Badshahi mosque in Lahore. — AFP
Men sharpen knives at a shop on the eve of Eidul Azha in Karachi on July 31, 2020. — AFP
Men control a cow to be slaughtered in Peshawar. — Reuters
A police officer stands guard as Muslims attend Eidul Azha prayers at a playground in Karachi. — Reuters
Muslims attend prayers at a street during celebration of Eidul Azha in Peshawar. — Reuters
A woman offers prayers at the Badshahi mosque in Lahore on August 1, 2020. — AFP
Men lead a pack of goats to be slaughtered in celebration of Eidul Azha in Karachi. — Reuters
Men transport a sheep on a motorbike after buying from a livestock market for sacrificing on the eve of Eidul Azha, in Lahore on July 31, 2020. — AFP
Children hold balloons after offering prayers with their father (C) in Karachi. — AFP
A girl with a henna dyed hand reacts as she watches the sacrificial slaughtering of a cow on a street in Karachi. — Reuters
A family takes a selfie after Eidul Azha prayers at Badshahi mosque in Lahore. — AP
Header photo: People embrace each other after offering Eidul Azha prayers in Karachi. — AFP

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 01, 2020 09:21pm
Corona or no corona, Eid-al-Adha 1441 festivities must go on with adherence to proper SOPs, as recommended by public health and healthcare experts, scholars, scientists, doctors and practitioners.
Recommend 0
MG
Aug 01, 2020 10:06pm
No masks everywhere
Recommend 0
Surinder
Aug 02, 2020 06:32am
Most of the people are not wearing masks and mantaining distance, disaster in waiting
Recommend 0
MG
Aug 02, 2020 08:14am
Eid Mubarak. However 0% social distancing and 5% wearing masks.
Recommend 0
NKAli
Aug 02, 2020 09:59am
Yes, zero percent social distancing and hardly anyone wearing masks. Shocking! All caution flushed away down the drain. When will we learn. Salams
Recommend 0
Usuk Melun
Aug 02, 2020 10:41am
Eid mubarak to all Muslim friends.
Recommend 0
Nazir Ahmed
Aug 02, 2020 12:58pm
Wait for another spell of Covid patients, no masks no distance.
Recommend 0

