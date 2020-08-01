'Observe SOPs, take care of the needy': Pakistani leaders wish nation on Eidul Azha

As the country celebrates Eidul Azha amid declining coronavirus cases on Saturday, Pakistani leaders took to Twitter to wish the nation on the occasion and to remind them to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and to take care of people around them, especially those who were less well-off.

While wishing the nation "Eid Mubarak", President Arif Alvi prayed for the well-being of the people and the country.

"I pray that you remain happy and far from worries, illnesses and difficulties ... May Allah make my country a centre of progress, prosperity and peace," he tweeted.

In his message to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the day was a reminder to reiterate resolve for facing all problems with strong determination and without evading greater sacrifices in its way.

He added that the country was passing through a critical phase due to coronavirus pandemic which had emerged as a great challenge to humanity. He appealed to the nation to observe all SOPs while sacrificing animals and take special care of the needy and poor on the occasion.

PML-N chief and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif tweeted: "Eidul Azha Mubarak to you and your family!"

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wished everyone a "peaceful Eid", adding that people must "exercise [their] collective responsibility to ensure a safe & healthy Eid, continuing to flatten Pakistan’s Covid-19 curve".

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar also took to Twitter to wish the nation on the occasion. "May Allah grant you all the opportunity to celebrate a happiness-filled Eid," he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar wished "all Muslims a very happy and safe Eidul Azha".

"Lets celebrate following SOPs for our protection from Covid-19," he added.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail attending Eid prayers. — DawnNewsTV

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that "sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters should be remembered" on the occasion, adding that "we also have to take care of the needy".

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman advised people to celebrate Eid with simplicity. "Help those who are in difficulty. Keep your mind, house and neighbourhoods clean. Don't forget to be careful. Take care of yourself and your family by staying at home," she said.