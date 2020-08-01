Khidmat centres, web portal launched to facilitate builders

ISLAMABAD: The government has launched e-Khidmat centres and a web-portal to facilitate builders who have pledged to commence economic activities in the construction sector.

The decision to set up e-Khidmat centres and a web portal was taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting of the National Coordination Commit­tee on Housing, Construction and Development (NCCHCD) on Thursday.

A source privy to the meeting told Dawn on Friday that the meeting served as a morale booster for the builders and developers who welcomed the support being extended by the government towards resolving their issues and providing them conducive environment to start projects in the construction sector.

As many as 13 leading builders assured the prime minister that they would initiate projects in the next four to five months which would generate an economic activity of around Rs1.3 trillion.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Khan was shown various features of the web portal established by the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments to provide an online platform for no-objection certificates (NOCs) and official permission needed to start development activities.

Step aimed at simplifying NOC process, boosting construction activities

The web portal is aimed at offering digital solutions to the builders, minimising human interferences and ensuring expeditious processing of applications within the stipulated timeline.

The prime minister was told that the web-portal was linked to all concerning offices for simultaneous processing of applications by relevant offices.

“Live dashboard is available with chief secretaries to monitor the progress of the ongoing applications and to take notice of the delayed cases,” the source said.

The meeting also reviewed the progress made by the government in the construction sector along with incentives announced for its promotion.

It was informed that nine e-Khidmat centres had so far been set up, and the facility would be extended to all the provinces by August 14.

The prime minister appreciated the initiative and directed that all provinces should adopt the online system, saying that by minimising human interference in the process of granting NOCs and permissions, transparency and expeditious processing of the application could be ensured.

The builders and developers could be provided with a congenial and conducive environment so that they could benefit from the incentive package offered by the government for the construction sector, he added.

Prime Minister Khan said development of the construction sector could play a key role in minimising the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the national economy through job creation.

During the meeting, 13 representatives of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) pledged to initiate projects in the next three to four months, which would also include construction of about 100,000 residential units.

The delegation said simplification of the issuance of NOC and permission process was appreciable.

The ABAD representatives praised the prime minister for providing incentives and facilities to the builders and developers, saying for the first time in the country’s history, builders and developers were being encouraged by private banks to initiate construction activities.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2020