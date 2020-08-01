DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 02, 2020

Experts advise against eating too much meat

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 02 Aug 2020

Email

People should eat yogurt and fruits along with meat, says doctor. — Dawn/File
People should eat yogurt and fruits along with meat, says doctor. — Dawn/File

ISLAMABAD: Health experts have advised people to avoid eating too much meat during Eidul Azha, to avoid complications.

Otherwise, they will need to visit the hospital where chances of contracting Covid-19 are high, they added.

A gastroenterologist from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) Dr Wasim Khuwaja, told Dawn, that every year on the Eidul Azha, a number of people visit the hospital, complaining about stomach issues.

“During Eidul Fitr, we get fewer patients but on Eidul Azha we get a large number of patients because they consume too much meat. Even people, who do not eat red meat because of high blood pressure or other reasons, start eating it because it is free. People also develop cholesterol problems because of eating meat from aged animals. A person should not eat more than 70g of meat in a day; unfortunately on Eidul Azha, people start eating meat without salad, vegetables or bread. They eat barbecues, which leads to constipation and stomach issues,” he said.

“People should eat yogurt and fruits along with meat. Some people use animal fat as oil which is unhygienic. Vegetable oil should be used for cooking. People should avoid eating all dishes made of meat as an excess of anything is injurious to health,” he said, adding that people should also ensure that barbecues are fully cooked, as half cooked meat takes much more time to digest.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Living wage

Living wage

Anjum Altaf

The minute we talk of raising minimum wages, howls are let loose and myriad admonitions pour forth.

Editorial

01 Aug 2020

Beyond FATF

HAVING further tightened its anti-terror financing laws, Pakistan appears to be much better placed for its next...

Updated 01 Aug 2020

Eid thoughts

THE spectre of the coronavirus continues to haunt Pakistan as the nation celebrates Eidul Azha, the feast of...

01 Aug 2020

Living in cages

ONCE again, Islamabad’s Marghazar Zoo is in the news for all the wrong reasons. A few days ago, a nine-year-old...

SAPMs’ resignation
Updated 31 Jul 2020

SAPMs’ resignation

It is fairly clear that neither Ms Aidrus nor Dr Mirza resigned voluntarily.

31 Jul 2020

Press Club raid

THE word ‘unprecedented’ is often used in reference to the oppressive tactics being used against the media in...

31 Jul 2020

Harvest of hate

PAKISTAN is plagued by lawlessness, it is often said. This perception is perhaps most heightened when extrajudicial...