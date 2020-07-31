DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 31, 2020

9 die in India after drinking hand sanitiser amid liquor lockdown

AFP 31 Jul 2020

Email

An investigation into the nine deaths has been launched. — AFP/File
An investigation into the nine deaths has been launched. — AFP/File

Nine people have died in India from drinking alcohol-based hand sanitiser after liquor shops in their town were closed due to virus restrictions, police said on Friday.

The group lost consciousness after consuming a “high quantity” of hand sanitiser mixed with water or soda, Siddharth Kaushal, police superintendent for Kurichedu town in Andhra Pradesh state told AFP.

They were rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival, he said.

The group turned to hand sanitiser “as a substitute” for liquor after supplies were cut off when authorities ordered a lockdown of the town to combat the coronavirus, he added.

An investigation into the nine deaths has been launched, he said.

Hundreds of poor people die every year in India due to alcohol poisoning, mostly from consuming cheap hooch.

Bootleggers often add methanol — a highly toxic form of alcohol sometimes used as an anti-freeze or fuel — to their home brew liquor to increase the alcoholic content.

The deaths in Kurichedu occurred shortly before India's coronavirus death toll passed 35,000 on Friday, overtaking that of Italy.

Total infections in the world's second-most populous country are now 1.63 million, surpassed only by the US and Brazil, both of which have much smaller populations.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Living wage

Living wage

The minute we talk of raising minimum wages, howls are let loose and myriad admonitions pour forth.

Editorial

SAPMs’ resignation
Updated 31 Jul 2020

SAPMs’ resignation

It is fairly clear that neither Ms Aidrus nor Dr Mirza resigned voluntarily.

31 Jul 2020

Press Club raid

THE word ‘unprecedented’ is often used in reference to the oppressive tactics being used against the media in...

31 Jul 2020

Harvest of hate

PAKISTAN is plagued by lawlessness, it is often said. This perception is perhaps most heightened when extrajudicial...

30 Jul 2020

Oil commission

THE government’s decision to form a commission of inquiry to identify factors that had caused severe fuel ...

30 Jul 2020

GB’s status

THE people of Gilgit-Baltistan have for long been denied full rights as citizens of Pakistan thanks largely to the...

30 Jul 2020

Arrests in Egypt

IN a recent verdict, an Egyptian court sentenced five female social media influencers to two years imprisonment for,...