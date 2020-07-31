DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 31, 2020

Family creates nonprofit honouring Pakistani exchange student killed in shooting at US school

AP 31 Jul 2020

Email

Sabika Sheikh, 17, was killed in a May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston that left 10 people dead and at least 13 others wounded. — Photo Courtesy: Facebook
Sabika Sheikh, 17, was killed in a May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston that left 10 people dead and at least 13 others wounded. — Photo Courtesy: Facebook

The family of a high school exchange student from Pakistan who was killed in a Texas school shooting have started a foundation to honour her memory through providing university scholarships to low-income Pakistani women.

Sabika Sheikh, 17, was killed in a May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston that left 10 people dead and at least 13 others wounded.

Her parents, Abdul Aziz Sheikh and Farah Naz, have created the Sabika for Peace Foundation to expand educational opportunities for those most in need.

"I'm always worried that we might forget (Sabika)," Farah Naz, the mother, told the Houston Chronicle during a Zoom interview with the family from their Karachi home. "But starting this foundation I know this is impossible. I know if I continue working with the foundation, she will always be with me."

The foundation has partnered with several prominent nonprofit organisations, including the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund and the American Council for International Education.

ACIE, the American Institute for Foreign Study and the International Education and Resource Network are also contributing a $300,000 seed grant to initiate the foundation. The nonprofit organisation will help provide scholarships to fund university studies for low-income Pakistani women, particularly those with civic engagement aspirations.

"The Sabika for Peace Foundation will start by focusing on scholarships for universities in Pakistan, but it will expand to providing exchange opportunities for American schools so that the connection and ties with the US continues," said Sania Sheikh, Sabika's sister.

"I think my sister spent the best days of her life in America," Sania Sheikh said.

The foundation will be run by a board of directors, which will comprise representatives from the Sheikh family and four independent members selected by the family in consultation with the partners.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Living wage

Living wage

The minute we talk of raising minimum wages, howls are let loose and myriad admonitions pour forth.

Editorial

SAPMs’ resignation
Updated 31 Jul 2020

SAPMs’ resignation

It is fairly clear that neither Ms Aidrus nor Dr Mirza resigned voluntarily.

31 Jul 2020

Press Club raid

THE word ‘unprecedented’ is often used in reference to the oppressive tactics being used against the media in...

31 Jul 2020

Harvest of hate

PAKISTAN is plagued by lawlessness, it is often said. This perception is perhaps most heightened when extrajudicial...

30 Jul 2020

Oil commission

THE government’s decision to form a commission of inquiry to identify factors that had caused severe fuel ...

30 Jul 2020

GB’s status

THE people of Gilgit-Baltistan have for long been denied full rights as citizens of Pakistan thanks largely to the...

30 Jul 2020

Arrests in Egypt

IN a recent verdict, an Egyptian court sentenced five female social media influencers to two years imprisonment for,...