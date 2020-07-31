DAWN.COM

Saudi Arabia seeks verification of pilots’ credentials

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 31 Jul 2020

Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation had sent a list of 41 Pakistanis for validation of their credentials. — AFP/File
RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia has sought verification of the credentials of 33 Pakistani pilots and eight technical experts working in that country.

A senior PCAA official said that Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation had sent a list of 41 Pakistanis for validation of their credentials.

He said that credentials of 30 pilots had been validated as to be genuine, adding the process for the remaining was in progress.

Earlier, the PCAA received similar requests from the UAE, Turkey, Malaysia, Vietnam, Bahrain, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.

The PCAA said the process of scrutiny and validation followed by disciplinary action is being monitored by Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2020

