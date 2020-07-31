DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 31, 2020

Court takes up govt plea for appointment of Jadhav lawyer on Aug 3

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 31 Jul 2020

Email

Govt is seeking app­ointment of state counsel for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jad­hav to implement ICJ verdict regarding his conviction. — DawnNewsTV/File
Govt is seeking app­ointment of state counsel for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jad­hav to implement ICJ verdict regarding his conviction. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed the hearing of a petition filed by the Pakistani government for seeking permission to appoint counsel for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav on Aug 3, the first working day after Eidul Azha vacations.

According to the supplementary list of the cases fixed before the IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, the bench would hear the petition at 1:30pm on Monday. The registrar’s office has intimated the ministry of law and justice and the additional attorney general, who has filed the petition.

The ministry is seeking app­ointment of state counsel for Jad­hav to implement the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding his conviction.

The petition has cited the secretary of the ministry of defence and the judge advocate general at the General Headquarters as respondents.

According to the petition, on March 3, 2016, an officer of the Indian navy, commander Jadhav illegally entered Pakistan and was arrested during an intelligence operation from Mashkel in Balochistan.

He confessed to his association with the Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing, and involvement in espionage and terror activities in different parts of Balochistan and Sindh and was awarded death sentence by a military court.

The Pakistani government this week laid the ICJ (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance 2020 before the National Assembly aimed at allowing Jadhav to have consular access in line with the ICJ verdict.

The ordinance had been promulgated by the government in May. Under the ordinance, Pakistan invited India to move a review and reconsideration petition before the IHC against the conviction of Jadhav by a military court.

The invitation was extended to the Indian government after Commander Jadhav twice declined to take advantage of the law, saying that sympathetic consideration should be given to his mercy petition pending with Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Section 2 of the ordinance empowers the high court to review and reconsider any ICJ decision in relation to a foreign national in respect of rights under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention of Consular Relations of April 24, 1963.

In the petition, the law ministry has said that the commander Jadhav has refused to engage a lawyer for himself and to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction and he “does not have independent means nor does he possesses the capability to engage and instruct a lawyer in Pakistan without assistance from his own country i.e. India which is avoiding the remedy made available by the federation under the ordinance”.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2020

Kulbhushan
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Living wage

Living wage

The minute we talk of raising minimum wages, howls are let loose and myriad admonitions pour forth.

Editorial

SAPMs’ resignation
Updated 31 Jul 2020

SAPMs’ resignation

It is fairly clear that neither Ms Aidrus nor Dr Mirza resigned voluntarily.

31 Jul 2020

Press Club raid

THE word ‘unprecedented’ is often used in reference to the oppressive tactics being used against the media in...

31 Jul 2020

Harvest of hate

PAKISTAN is plagued by lawlessness, it is often said. This perception is perhaps most heightened when extrajudicial...

30 Jul 2020

Oil commission

THE government’s decision to form a commission of inquiry to identify factors that had caused severe fuel ...

30 Jul 2020

GB’s status

THE people of Gilgit-Baltistan have for long been denied full rights as citizens of Pakistan thanks largely to the...

30 Jul 2020

Arrests in Egypt

IN a recent verdict, an Egyptian court sentenced five female social media influencers to two years imprisonment for,...