DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 31, 2020

Killer of blasphemy accused remanded in police custody

Bureau ReportUpdated 31 Jul 2020

Email

Killer was produced before ATC amid tight security. — AFP/File
Killer was produced before ATC amid tight security. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday remanded the suspected killer of a man accused of blasphemy in police custody for three days.

The blasphemy accused, Tahir Ahmad Naseem, was shot down inside a courtroom at the Judicial Complex here on Wednesday.

The police produced suspected killer Faisal, a resident of Gulabad area, in the anti-terrorism court in the morning amid strict security measures.

The relevant police officials told the court that the suspect was held after he killed the under-trial prisoner in the courtroom and that he had been charged under Section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code, Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act and Section 15 of Arms Act.

They sought the custody of the suspected killer for interrogation saying the investigation into the case is in initial stages.

The court granted his three-day physical custody to the police with the orders for his production before it on Aug 2.

He was produced before ATC amid tight security

Stricter security arrangements were witnessed on the premises.

Normally, a visitor wanting to reach a courtroom at the Judicial Complex has to pass through at least three security checkpoints, where thorough body search by frisking and scanners take place. The people wonder how the suspected killer took a pistol to the courtroom.

Meanwhile, the US State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs revealed that deceased Tahir Ahmad Naseem was a US citizen.

In a message on social networking site, Twitter, it said, “We extend our condolences to the family of Tahir Naseem, the American citizen who was killed today inside a courtroom in Pakistan. We urge Pakistan to take immediate action and pursue reforms that will prevent such a shameful tragedy from happening again.”

A video went viral on social media showing the suspected killer tell people in the courtroom after the murder that he was asked by Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) to kill the accused as he was a blasphemer.

When asked by one of those in attendance, he didn’t name the person, who gave him the pistol.

A case against the deceased was registered here at Sarband Police Station on Apr 25, 2018, under Pakistan Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295-A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 295-B (defiling Holy Quran), 295-C (derogatory remarks in respect of Holy Prophet) and 298 (uttering words to wound religious feelings).

The complainant in that case was Malik Owais, a resident of Nowshera, who studies in a seminary of Islamabad.

He had charged the deceased of making false religious claims and telling him that he had been receiving Divine Revelations in dreams.

The deceased was indicted on Feb 4, 2019, under PPC sections 153-A, 295-A and 298, while the charge sheet didn’t have PPC sections 295-B and 295-C.

The deceased had denied charges and decided to stand trial.

Sources informed Dawn that the police and judicial officials continued examining the footage of different CCTV cameras installed in the Judicial Complex.

An official said one of the prime questions they were looking into was how the suspect took the gun inside, whether that was handed over to him by someone inside or he had carried it himself.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2020

Blasphemy
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Living wage

Living wage

The minute we talk of raising minimum wages, howls are let loose and myriad admonitions pour forth.

Editorial

SAPMs’ resignation
Updated 31 Jul 2020

SAPMs’ resignation

It is fairly clear that neither Ms Aidrus nor Dr Mirza resigned voluntarily.

31 Jul 2020

Press Club raid

THE word ‘unprecedented’ is often used in reference to the oppressive tactics being used against the media in...

31 Jul 2020

Harvest of hate

PAKISTAN is plagued by lawlessness, it is often said. This perception is perhaps most heightened when extrajudicial...

30 Jul 2020

Oil commission

THE government’s decision to form a commission of inquiry to identify factors that had caused severe fuel ...

30 Jul 2020

GB’s status

THE people of Gilgit-Baltistan have for long been denied full rights as citizens of Pakistan thanks largely to the...

30 Jul 2020

Arrests in Egypt

IN a recent verdict, an Egyptian court sentenced five female social media influencers to two years imprisonment for,...