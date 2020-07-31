DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 31, 2020

CJ displeased with navy for not submitting reply in sailing club case

Malik AsadUpdated 31 Jul 2020

Email

IHC had ordered sealing of the club earlier after CDA, naval official couldn't offer a plausible explanation for construction of the Navy sailing club near Rawal Lake. — Facebook/File
IHC had ordered sealing of the club earlier after CDA, naval official couldn't offer a plausible explanation for construction of the Navy sailing club near Rawal Lake. — Facebook/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday expressed displeasure over non-submission of reply by naval authorities related to the construction of the navy sailing club near Rawal Lake.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah last week ordered sealing of the club as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and a naval official could not explain any plausible justification for the construction of the structure on the bank of the water reservoir.

When the court resumed hearing of the case on Thursday, it noted that the naval authorities had not filed the reply.

Justice Minallah remarked that the armed forces were a well respected institution but it should be manifested through their deeds.

The court was told that the CDA had submitted a summary related to the club to the federal cabinet and the opinion of the attorney general had also been sought.

The chief justice remarked that had CDA ever sought opinion of the attorney general before removing small kiosks. He said the court never asked any institution for taking post facto approval of the construction whereas the matter was referred to the cabinet for taking an appropriate action.

The court sought a detailed reply from the naval chief regarding construction of the club, and adjourned the hearing to August 7.

Last week, the court had issued its order with an observation that “Prima facie the occupation of the land and construction of the building thereon are illegal and in violation of the enforced laws. It is, therefore, ordered that till the next date the federal government through the secretary cabinet and the CDA chairman shall seal the premises.”

The court directed the cabinet division secretary to place the matter before the cabinet at its next meeting for consideration because enforcement of laws had been confined to the common citizens.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Living wage

Living wage

The minute we talk of raising minimum wages, howls are let loose and myriad admonitions pour forth.

Editorial

SAPMs’ resignation
Updated 31 Jul 2020

SAPMs’ resignation

It is fairly clear that neither Ms Aidrus nor Dr Mirza resigned voluntarily.

31 Jul 2020

Press Club raid

THE word ‘unprecedented’ is often used in reference to the oppressive tactics being used against the media in...

31 Jul 2020

Harvest of hate

PAKISTAN is plagued by lawlessness, it is often said. This perception is perhaps most heightened when extrajudicial...

30 Jul 2020

Oil commission

THE government’s decision to form a commission of inquiry to identify factors that had caused severe fuel ...

30 Jul 2020

GB’s status

THE people of Gilgit-Baltistan have for long been denied full rights as citizens of Pakistan thanks largely to the...

30 Jul 2020

Arrests in Egypt

IN a recent verdict, an Egyptian court sentenced five female social media influencers to two years imprisonment for,...