Pak Army called in to assist civil admin in addressing urban flooding in Karachi: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday that the Pakistan Army has been called in to "assist the civil administration in managing [the] urban flooding situation in Karachi".

Earlier today, the federal cabinet gave formal approval for deploying Pakistan Army troops to help address urban flooding in the metropolis due to the city's dilapidated drainage system.

According to the summary approved by the federal cabinet, the National Disaster Management Authority had sent a summary to the premier regarding the situation in Karachi.

It stated: "The prime minister, on a summary submitted by the NDMA [...], has been pleased to desire its disposal by circulation."

"The summary is being circulated accordingly among cabinet members for recording their opinions and subsequent return to the Cabinet Division. If a minister dues not communicate his/her opinion by that time, it shall be assumed that he/she accepts the recommendations contained in the summary."

On Wednesday, the premier had tasked the NDMA chairman with visiting Karachi and beginning its clean up. In a tweet, he said he had also asked the Pakistan Army for help.

The premier had also asked Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to coordinate between the Centre and the provincial government to address the problems faced by the people.

During a meeting at PM House, the prime minister had told the governor that the federal government would never leave the people of Karachi alone and would make all possible efforts to mitigate their suffering.

According to an official press release, the governor had informed the prime minister about the recent spell of torrential rains in Sindh and flooding in Karachi due to out-of-order drainage systems in the country’s commercial hub.

The prime minister had directed the NDMA to present a report on drainage system and rains in Karachi.