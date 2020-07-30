DAWN.COM

Amir, Rauf set to join Pakistan squad in England after testing negative for Covid-19

APP | Dawn.com 30 Jul 2020

Amir will join squad in Derby, Rauf will leave for England over the weekend, PCB statement says. — ICC Twitter/File
Fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf have been declared fit to join Pakistan squad in England after testing negative twice, a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.

Amir had left for England on July 24 and was in quarantine for five days, as per the host country's rule. He was tested twice during this period, that turned out negative. He has joined Pakistan's squad — which will play three Tests and as many Twenty20 matches against England — in Derby.

Rauf, who is currently in Pakistan and had to stay back after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, tested negative twice, on Monday and Wednesday, the PCB said. He is expected to travel to England over the weekend.

Rauf was among the 10 players who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 and were unable to travel with the squad in June.

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan and Haider Ali were also diagnosed with the virus.

Shadab, Hafeez, Hasnain, Zaman, Rizwan and Wahab were allowed to travel to England soon after, once they recovered from the virus.

Bhatti, Rauf, Ali and Imran were unable to join the squad as they had tested positive again. Earlier this month, Bhatti also joined the squad after his tests results came out negative.

Pakistan and England are scheduled to play their first Test on August 5 in Manchester. The host team is fresh from its 2-1 victory against West Indies and has announced an unchanged squad.

Series itinerary (subject to changes):

Aug 1: Travel to Manchester

Aug 5-9: First Test (Old Trafford, Manchester)

Aug 10: Travel to Southampton

Aug 13-17: Second Test (Ageas Bowl, Southampton)

Aug 21-25 Aug: Third Test (Ageas Bowl, Southampton)

Aug 26: Travel to Manchester

Aug 28: First T20 International (Old Trafford)

Aug 30: Second T20 International (Old Trafford)

Sept 1: Third T20 International (Old Trafford)

Sept 2: Departure for Lahore.

