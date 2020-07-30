DAWN.COM

Pilgrims pray on Haj day in shadow of coronavirus

APUpdated 30 Jul 2020

Saudi labourers put the new Kiswa, the protective cover that engulfs the Kaaba, made from black silk and gold thread and embroidered with Koran verses, on July 29, 2020 in Makkah. — AFP
Saudi labourers put the new Kiswa, the protective cover that engulfs the Kaaba, made from black silk and gold thread and embroidered with Koran verses, on July 29, 2020 in Makkah. — AFP

Masked pilgrims arrived on Thursday at Mount Arafat, a desert hill near the Holy Kaaba, to pray and repent on the most important day of the Haj, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The global coronavirus pandemic has cast a shadow over every aspect of this year’s pilgrimage, which last year drew 2.5 million Muslims from across the world to Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) delivered his final sermon nearly 1,400 years ago.

This year, a very limited number of pilgrims were allowed to take part in the Haj amid numerous restrictions to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus. The Saudi government has not released a final figure on the number of the pilgrims this year, but has said anywhere from 1,000 to 10,000 would be taking part. All of this year’s pilgrims are either residents or citizens of Saudi Arabia.

In past years, a sea of pilgrims dressed in white terrycloth garments would start to gather at Mount Arafat, or hill of mercy as it’s known, before dawn and remain there until nightfall, spending the day in deep contemplation and worship. It is common to see pilgrims with tears streaming down their faces, their hands raised in worship on the slopes of the rocky hill where the Prophet Muhammad called for equality and unity among Muslims.

The sliver of pilgrims performing the Haj this year arrived at Mount Arafat before noon by bus on Thursday. They are traveling in small groups of 20, following strict guidelines around social distancing, have undergone tests for the Covid-19 disease and were in quarantine before the Haj.

Unlike in past years, the pilgrims are not allowed to stand shoulder to shoulder with other Muslims from around the world, all considered equal in Islam before God, seeking mercy, blessings, good health, bounty and healing. Pilgrims are wearing wristbands this year provided by the Saudi Health Ministry that are connected to their phones and monitor their movements to ensure physical distancing.

After spending the day in prayer on Mount Arafat, pilgrims will head toward an area called Muzdalifa, about 5.5 miles west of Mount Arafat.

In Muzdalifa, pilgrims rest and traditionally pick up pebbles that will be used for a symbolic stoning of the devil and casting away of evil. This year, however, the pebbles have been prepackaged and sterilised.

The final ritual takes place over three to four days in Mina, about 12 miles east of Makkah. The final days of Haj coincide with Eidul Azha, or the festival of sacrifice, celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

Faisal
Jul 30, 2020 02:37pm
Labaik Allahuma Labaik..
Chrís Dăń
Jul 30, 2020 02:45pm
What a spiritually invigorating and a very civilized scene in caption photograph. Saudi Arabia has the potential to be a civilized country.
