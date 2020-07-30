DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 30, 2020

Opposition in Senate assails frequent use of ordinances

Iftikhar A. KhanUpdated 30 Jul 2020

Email

PPP Senator Raza Rabbani says one of the ordinances is meant to facilitate Indian spy. — DawnNewsTV/File
PPP Senator Raza Rabbani says one of the ordinances is meant to facilitate Indian spy. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the Senate was up in arms on Wednesday over frequent promulgation of ordinances as six ordinances, including the one meant to provide right of appeal in the high court to convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, were laid in the house.

Former chairman of Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said that Ordinance No 6, as tabled in the house, was aimed to facilitate an Indian terrorist.

He said under the ordinance, a right had been given to the Indian spy to seek review against his conviction by a military court.

“When the Peshawar High Court sets aside a decision of a military court, a stay is given and a debate starts, but now a terrorist is being facilitated,” he said.

Rabbani says one of the ordinances is meant to facilitate Indian spy

He conceded that he had agreed to vote in support of the law to provide for a parallel judicial system in the form of military courts after his strings were pulled by the ruling elite. He said so was also the case when it came to amending the law to give extension in the term of an individual.

He said now he felt his strings had gone into the hands of the world establishment. Terming the money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog as part of the international establishment, he said the constitutional and fundamental rights of the people of Pakistan were set to be trampled on by FATF dictates.

“But I happen to be tightened by ropes and will start dancing when my strings are pulled,” he remarked, giving a clear indication that he will vote against his conscience again in favour of the two FATF-related bills.

Javed Abbasi of PML-N said under Article 89 of the Constitution, the president had limited powers to promulgate ordinances.

He said that these powers were not discretionary in nature and could be exercised only when the parliament was not in session and some emergency existed.

He regretted that the ordinances were not brought before the parliament for months and implementation on them started soon after being signed, to take away the parliament’s right to legislate. He said the ordinances were not laid before the Senate particularly for the fear of their disapproval by the house.

PPP parliamentary leader in the house Senator Sherry Rehman said the frequent promulgation of ordinances was in utter disregard of the democratic process.

She said the government wanted a parliament where lawmakers had a limited role to play.

Senator Sirajul Haq also said the government did not want the parliament to legislate. He said promulgation of ordinances when both houses were in session amounted to a no-trust against the Constitution.

He said Indian pilot Abhinandan, who entered Pakistan’s airspace with aggressive designs, was freed within 24 hours and regretted that efforts were afoot to facilitate Jadhav.

Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem while defending the president’s powers to promulgate an ordinance made it clear that no ordinance had been promulgated while the parliament was in session.

He said that Ordinance No 6 had been promulgated in accordance with judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He agreed that the US had refused to accept a judgment of ICJ, but said “we are not United States”.

He said that requirements of FATF were applicable to all countries as it reviewed their anti-money laundering laws.

“If Pakistan doesn’t want to become a rogue state and is to act as a responsible state, then we will have to accept decisions of the ICJ and also to fulfil requirements of FATF,” the law minister said.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Rays of hope

Rays of hope

Khurram Husain

We should thank the Almighty that we have been spared the kind of catastrophe that others have had to face on the Covid-19 front.

Editorial

30 Jul 2020

Oil commission

THE government’s decision to form a commission of inquiry to identify factors that had caused severe fuel ...

30 Jul 2020

GB’s status

THE people of Gilgit-Baltistan have for long been denied full rights as citizens of Pakistan thanks largely to the...

30 Jul 2020

Arrests in Egypt

IN a recent verdict, an Egyptian court sentenced five female social media influencers to two years imprisonment for,...

29 Jul 2020

A controversial law

THE Punjab Assembly has upped the ante on stifling intellectual freedom in an environment where the cultural and...

Monsoon challenge
Updated 29 Jul 2020

Monsoon challenge

A few millimetres of precipitation were enough to bring the metropolis of millions to a grinding halt.

29 Jul 2020

A good step

THE Punjab government’s nine-day Eidul Azha lockdown is a very sensible step. Whereas the number of Covid-19 cases...