PM tasks NDMA chief with getting rain-hit Karachi cleaned up

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 30 Jul 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the federal government would never leave people of Karachi alone. — Photo by Irfan Ahson/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Min­ister Imran Khan on Wednesday asked Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to coordinate between the Centre and the provincial government to address problems faced by people, particularly the urban flood-like situation in Karachi due to the dilapidated drainage system in the city.

During a meeting at PM House, the prime minister told the governor that the federal government would never leave people of Karachi alone and would make best possible efforts to mitigate their suffering. Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry was also present in the meeting.

According to an official press release, the governor informed the prime minister about the recent spell of torrential rains in Sindh and inundation of Karachi by rainwater due to out-of-order drainage system in the country’s commercial hub.

The prime minister directed the National Disaster Management Authority to present a report on drainage system and rains in Karachi.

Governor Ismail told to coordinate between Centre, Sindh govt

Later, PM Khan said in a tweet: “I have asked the NDMA Chairman to go to Karachi immediately and start the clean up in the aftermath of the rain.”

In another tweet, Mr Khan said: “I have asked the Pak army to also help in cleaning up the city.”

Meanwhile, a source told Dawn that the prime minister expressed concern why the Sindh government was not ann­ouncing the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) award. He was of the view that due to non-transfer of funds to the grass-root level, basic civic issues were not being addressed in the province.

The prime minister was told that although most of the MNAs and MPAs from Karachi belonged to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement, they were facing difficulties in resolving the people’s problems because Sindh was ruled by the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The source said the prime minister asked if the Centre could link announcement of the PFC award with the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, under which the Centre releases funds for the provinces.

The prime minister also directed Fawad Chaudhry to help people of Karachi through the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources.

Later, the Sindh governor called on President Dr Arif Alvi to discuss the situation in Karachi after the recent rains.

According to a press release, they discussed solutions to the issues which have emerged in Karachi after the recent rainfall and reviewed various proposals in this regard. The governor would submit these proposals to the prime minister.

PM sets up committee

Prime Minister Khan formed a committee headed by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to resolve problems hindering the creation of south Punjab province. In a meeting with members of the National Assembly (MNAs) hailing from south Punjab, the prime minister said the committee would hold meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to remove hurdles in the creation of the new province.

He said the steps being taken by the Centre for creation of the new province were aimed at empowering the people of southern Punjab.

After the meeting the, foreign minister said in a statement south Punjab secretariat would be established both in Multan and Bahawalpur. The MNAs apprised the prime minister of the situation regarding functioning of the secretariat.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said as per the prime minister’s directive, he along with Khusru Bakhtiar would soon hold a meeting with the Punjab chief minister in which establishment of relevant offices in Multan and Bahawalpur would be discussed.

WB country director

Outgoing Country Director of World Bank in Pakistan Patchamuthu Illangovan paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Khan.

Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar was also present.

Mr Illangovan thanked the prime minister for the latter’s support during his stay in Pakistan and recognised Pakistan’s efforts towards stabilisation of economy, overall reform process and response to Covid-19 pandemic.

The prime minister appreciated the partnership with the World Bank and wished the outgoing World Bank country director success in his next assignment.

Later, Malik Mohammad Amir Dogar and Malik Mohammad Ehsanullah Tiwana, members of the National Assembly belonging to the PTI, met the prime minister separately and discussed matters pertaining to legislation and their respective constituencies.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2020

Salman
Jul 30, 2020 09:39am
Good decision by PM, people of Karachi don't expect anything from PPP.
HKG
Jul 30, 2020 09:45am
Decades of neglect cannot be cleaned up over night.
Irfan ul Huq
Jul 30, 2020 09:49am
The governor informed PM about the rain and disaster in Karachi. I hope Ik has access to TV and news papers and not living in a cave. It was time to roll up his sleeve and show his presence In Karachi which is only in 90 minutes flight.
Dubdub
Jul 30, 2020 09:53am
Seriously? after 3 days you are going to clean Karachi?
khalid
Jul 30, 2020 09:57am
NDMA please resolve issues in sector 11-A, North-Karachi especially in streets and lanes closer to masjid-sadiq-e-akbar. KWSB are not responding to complaints.
SHAHID SATTAR
Jul 30, 2020 10:07am
Sitting in his air-conditioned office the prime minister ordered NDMA head to clean up Karachi. As if ordering anything done in this country?
Syed
Jul 30, 2020 10:11am
Local body elections are the solution to 90% of Pakistan's problems. Unfortunately those in power do not want to loosen their grip. Citizens can suffer
Chrís Dăń
Jul 30, 2020 10:18am
Appreciable.
Ramana
Jul 30, 2020 10:20am
Speed reaction
Untrack
Jul 30, 2020 10:31am
His highness commands it so it shall be done.
MSS
Jul 30, 2020 11:04am
High time Karachi is separated from the Sindh Province.
