India uses arrival of new fighter jets to warn China

AgenciesUpdated 30 Jul 2020

In this photograph taken on May 22, 2016, a Rafale fighter jet flies during the Flying Spirit aerial meeting in Biscarrosse. — AFP/File
NEW DELHI: The first five Rafale fighter jets bought from France in a multi-billion-dollar deal landed in India on Wednesday and the defence minister used their arrival to launch a warning to adversaries over territorial tensions.

Indian and Chinese soldiers are locked in a tense stand-off along their disputed border in Ladakh region, while Indian troops regularly clash with Pakistani soldiers along the Line of Control in Kashmir.

A water-cannon guard of honour greeted the five jets when they landed at the Ambala airbase in Haryana state. An intense nationwide spotlight on the combat jets has been sharpened by a deadly border standoff with China.

India has bought 36 Rafale fighters from France in a deal estimated to be worth $9.4 billion. All are scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2021.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the combat jets’ arrival marked “the beginning of a new era in our military history”.

The jets will make the Indian Air Force “much stronger to deter any threat that may be posed on our country”, he added in a series of tweets.

“If it is anyone who should be worried about or critical about this new capability of the Indian Air Force, it should be those who want to threaten our territorial integrity,” Singh declared.

Indian and Chinese forces have been in a six-week-long standoff on their Himalayan border since a hand-to-hand battle in which 20 Indian troops were killed. China also suffered casualties in the showdown but has not given figures.

The two sides blame each other for the clash in the Ladakh region and have since moved thousands of troops there while pursuing talks that they say aim to ease the tensions.

India acknowledges it lags behind China and other key nations in military firepower, and the purchase of the Rafale jets is one of many made in a bid to bolster its 1.4 million-strong army.

New Delhi has also been eager to update its ageing fighter-jet force amid tensions with nuclear-armed neighbours China and Pakistan.

Sameer Patil, an international security studies expert at the Gateway House think-tank, said the jets were a “much-needed capacity booster”.

“It will help India to deal with the heightened nature of the Chinese threat, as it becomes clear that the current territorial stand-off in Ladakh will stretch into the winter months.”

The purchase of the French jets marked a significant shift in India’s traditional preference for Russian defence equipment.

India’s main opposition Congress party had alleged corruption in the deal but the government strongly denied any misconduct and a top court said there was no evidence for an investigation.

French firm Dassault is in competition to sell more of the jets to India, which has said it will need more than 150 more combat aircraft for its navy and air force.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2020

Comments (40)

Surya Kant
Jul 30, 2020 11:01am
India is trying to make up for depleting fighter squadrons. It still has long way to go. Hope government of India will take prompt and correct decisions.
Recommend 0
Albert pack , australian
Jul 30, 2020 11:04am
India will definitely beat china now....India is growing more powerful nation in asia than other....
Recommend 0
dubdub
Jul 30, 2020 11:12am
Planes alone cannot do anything, You need skills. Just by owning a F1 car you cannot win every race. Indian needs to calm down
Recommend 0
Hasan
Jul 30, 2020 11:12am
Where are the pilots gonna arrive from?
Recommend 0
Sudhir
Jul 30, 2020 11:14am
It's wrong to say India preferred only Russian gear. It still has french made Mirage 2000 in its arsenal. All its new transport aircraft are US made and its new fleet of helicopters like Apache and Chinook are also US made. Even though Su 30 is a Russian aircraft its navigation and other systems are customized to Indian requirement by DRDO, Israel and France.
Recommend 0
M. Ahmed
Jul 30, 2020 11:29am
it will China less a day to neutralize these 36 jets
Recommend 0
nasimbashir
Jul 30, 2020 11:31am
Many countries flying Rafale why Indians going hyper
Recommend 0
ashi
Jul 30, 2020 11:32am
The coverage of this event on india tv media was maddening, as if the planes had just come of an Indian factory. Cool heads should prevail.
Recommend 0
Ketan
Jul 30, 2020 11:41am
This is just start. India should make 5th generation jet in India with make in India programme. Chinese 5th generation j20 doesn't is less powerful in front of rafale
Recommend 0
topbrass
Jul 30, 2020 11:46am
Rafale are directly being pitched against J-20s of China.Currently China has around 30 of J-20 jets. However, none of these have been tested in actual combat experience. But Rafale are here for a while and have active participation in combat scenes in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. None of them are lost or damaged in the act so far.
Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Jul 30, 2020 11:49am
Funny how India is bragging about only 5 jets. They don’t stand a chance against china’s 5th generation aircrafts. India shouldn’t celebrate early as the next delivery of rafael is one year away.
Recommend 0
DesiDesi
Jul 30, 2020 11:49am
These Birds have superiority in the sky.
Recommend 0
Saad Sait
Jul 30, 2020 11:50am
Cool
Recommend 0
Sajan Pillai
Jul 30, 2020 12:02pm
@nasimbashir , ‘many countries ising rafael .... but it is different than others. It is a customised fighters jet with all specifications added which India wanted. That is the difference..
Recommend 0
Combaticus
Jul 30, 2020 12:20pm
I want to congratulate the French for selling a 4th generous plane for the cost of a 5th generation jet. That is some great salesmanship! To my Indian friends - please do explain how 36 planes will change the balance between China and India ? You need to buy a lot more of these planes. I have not seen so much buzz about delivery or five planes - it does not fit the stature of India.
Recommend 0
Shaun
Jul 30, 2020 12:33pm
India bought it with their money so what's the hype?
Recommend 0
Usuk Melun
Jul 30, 2020 12:50pm
Modern day fighter planes are all about tech. This plane can engage 150km away, its a fire and forget. Pilot skill is irrelevant in modern day. Thats why when an old tech mig shoots down an f16, it’s worrying for some.
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jul 30, 2020 12:50pm
@Sudhir, Russian MIG were called Flying Coffins as Indian pilots were unable to fly the aircrafts. History will repeat again with Rafale.
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jul 30, 2020 12:52pm
@DesiDesi, In the Sky yes but not in combat.
Recommend 0
USSailor
Jul 30, 2020 01:00pm
@Hasan, They Still have great Pilots like Abhi Nandan
Recommend 0
wegr
Jul 30, 2020 01:17pm
@Hasan, They are Indian..........
Recommend 0
Gwader
Jul 30, 2020 01:18pm
@USSailor, Abhi nandan is a gem
Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Jul 30, 2020 01:20pm
@Albert pack , australian, Now I know what is "Day dreaming".
Recommend 0
INDIAN LOVE
Jul 30, 2020 01:29pm
India have fighter jets from U.K. , France , Russia . India have war plane from USA & Russia. India have military helicopter from USA & Russia. India have drones from Israel & USA. India have submarines from Russia , France, Germany. India buy best of best military hardware at low prices. India have indigenously developed fighter jet , military helicopter , drones , submarines etc. but also want diversity . India don't favour any country be it Russia or USA.
Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Jul 30, 2020 01:30pm
@topbrass, IAF pilots are poorly trained and have no passion to fight. They are dummy pilots like IAF pilot Abhinandan. PAF and People's Liberation Army Air Force are lethal. Those Rafale fighter can be downed in less than half an hour. Geographical situation has changed. An attack on Pakistan or China means attack on both countries. India will never dare to raise head. It has already lost a big area to PLA in Ladakh.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jul 30, 2020 01:31pm
What happened to the “made in India” mantra. It will be a sad day for India yet again when Pakistan F16 fighter jets drop these Rafale’s from the sky one by one. The Indians just don’t understand that you need the will and heart to win a fight, rather than wasting billions.
Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Jul 30, 2020 01:31pm
Modi should have spent this money to educate Indians and to lower the extreme level of poverty.
Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Jul 30, 2020 01:37pm
@Hasan, Pilots are already trained in France. One of the seven pilots who brought them home is an Inian Kashmiri muslim.
Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Jul 30, 2020 01:37pm
No matter how much India spends on arsenal to please US, Israel and France. It is draining its money, all wasted. More burden on an ailing economy of India. Only passion (jazba) fights, which is absent in IAF and India army. .
Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Jul 30, 2020 01:39pm
@M. Ahmed, We have already seen your iron brother's prowess in Vietnam.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jul 30, 2020 02:05pm
@Slowtrack, "We have already seen your iron brother's prowess in Vietnam." Isn't it the same Vietnam where US.....?
Recommend 0
Dinesh
Jul 30, 2020 02:11pm
@Hasan, India produce fully qualified pilots unlike some countries.
Recommend 0
Mubashar Hassan
Jul 30, 2020 02:13pm
Abhi Nandhans are going to fly these and waiting ....
Recommend 0
Dinesh
Jul 30, 2020 02:15pm
@Kashmiri, next delivery of 5 jets to arrive in October 2020.
Recommend 0
Dinesh
Jul 30, 2020 02:23pm
@Anonymouseee, we have seen your F16 perform against Mig21, are you serious?
Recommend 0
Sana
Jul 30, 2020 02:25pm
@Surya Kant , Sure whatever
Recommend 0
Stay Strong
Jul 30, 2020 03:31pm
It will take at least two years to be fully functioning of these planes and many more years to train the pilots.
Recommend 0
JND
Jul 30, 2020 03:32pm
@INDEPENDENT , Grapes are too sour I think.
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Jul 30, 2020 03:44pm
Super duper power India should be exporting planes by now not importing French scrap. Let's hope the Rafaels give better practice for our aces then the Mig 21s.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jul 30, 2020 03:46pm
Not the fighter jets but the will of the soldiers make a difference. All the western powers could not defeat China's strategy during Vietnam war almost 50 years ago!
Recommend 0

