Tania Aidrus resigns as PM's aide in 'greater public interest'

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus announced on Wednesday that she was resigning from her post due to the criticism levied against the government because of her dual-citizenship.

In a tweet, Aidrus said: "Criticism levied towards the state as a consequence of my citizenship status is clouding the purpose of Digital Pakistan".

"In the greater public interest, I have submitted my resignation from the SAPM role. I will continue to serve my country and the PM’s vision to my best ability." She also attached a picture of her resignation letter addressed to the premier.

It was not immediately clear whether the former Google executive's resignation had been accepted.

In the letter, she stated that she had returned to Pakistan with the "singular intent to contribute and develop the vision of a Digital Pakistan".

"I always was and shall be a Pakistani."

She added that her Canadian nationality, a consequence of her birth and not an acquisition of choice, served as a distraction to her ability to execute the long-term vision for a Digital Pakistan.

"It is unfortunate that a Pakistani's desire to serve Pakistan is clouded by such issues."

On July 18, the cabinet division had issued the details of the assets and dual nationalities of 20 advisers and special assistants to the prime minister.

The cabinet division’s notification placed on its website showed that out of 19 non-elected cabinet members, four special assistants to the prime minister hold dual nationalities, including SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar (US), SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari (United Kingdom), SAPM on Power Division Shahzad Qasim (US) and and Aidrus (Canada).

It was also revealed that Aidrus holds residency of Singapore and owns properties in the US, Britain and Singapore.

Prime Minister Khan had launched the Digital Pakistan programme in December last year and named Aidrus, a Google executive who quit her position, to lead the initiative.

Later in February, Aidrus was appointed as SAPM on Digital Pakistan, according to terms of rule 4 of the Rules of Business 1973.