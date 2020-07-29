DAWN.COM

Tania Aidrus resigns as PM's aide in 'greater public interest'

Dawn.comUpdated 29 Jul 2020

"In the greater public interest, I have submitted my resignation from the SAPM role," said Tania Aidrus, who is a former Google executive.
"In the greater public interest, I have submitted my resignation from the SAPM role," said Tania Aidrus, who is a former Google executive. — DawnNewsTV/File

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus announced on Wednesday that she was resigning from her post due to the criticism levied against the government because of her dual-citizenship.

In a tweet, Aidrus said: "Criticism levied towards the state as a consequence of my citizenship status is clouding the purpose of Digital Pakistan".

"In the greater public interest, I have submitted my resignation from the SAPM role. I will continue to serve my country and the PM’s vision to my best ability." She also attached a picture of her resignation letter addressed to the premier.

It was not immediately clear whether the former Google executive's resignation had been accepted.

In the letter, she stated that she had returned to Pakistan with the "singular intent to contribute and develop the vision of a Digital Pakistan".

"I always was and shall be a Pakistani."

She added that her Canadian nationality, a consequence of her birth and not an acquisition of choice, served as a distraction to her ability to execute the long-term vision for a Digital Pakistan.

"It is unfortunate that a Pakistani's desire to serve Pakistan is clouded by such issues."

On July 18, the cabinet division had issued the details of the assets and dual nationalities of 20 advisers and special assistants to the prime minister.

The cabinet division’s notification placed on its website showed that out of 19 non-elected cabinet members, four special assistants to the prime minister hold dual nationalities, including SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar (US), SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari (United Kingdom), SAPM on Power Division Shahzad Qasim (US) and and Aidrus (Canada).

It was also revealed that Aidrus holds residency of Singapore and owns properties in the US, Britain and Singapore.

Prime Minister Khan had launched the Digital Pakistan programme in December last year and named Aidrus, a Google executive who quit her position, to lead the initiative.

Later in February, Aidrus was appointed as SAPM on Digital Pakistan, according to terms of rule 4 of the Rules of Business 1973.

Arshad
Jul 29, 2020 02:53pm
PMIK had enough of you.
A Khan
Jul 29, 2020 02:55pm
Another competent, well educated and patriotic Pakistani who wanted to serve her country, forced by the conniving politicians, sensationalist media and ungrateful public to abandon her post. What a shame.
Usman ul haq
Jul 29, 2020 02:56pm
We deserve Amin ul haq not Aidrus.
Risk
Jul 29, 2020 02:56pm
Due to criticism on her Dual Nationality or due to her inability of working due to increasing restrictions on media, social apps, digitalization, connectivity and freedom of speech by Arab inspired government?
sameer
Jul 29, 2020 02:57pm
Hope the environment is changed, people are allowed to contribute for betterment of Pakistan. This the high time to understand who is working to safeguard Pakistani interest and who are trying to hurt. We have to rise above political affiliation.
Shahzad
Jul 29, 2020 03:02pm
Anyone from PMLQ or MQM to acquire this post.
Hello123
Jul 29, 2020 03:02pm
Everyone in their sane mind will leave this country. It has become impossible to fix it. We need to fix the Non-Digital Pakistan first, and then move towards digitization
MG
Jul 29, 2020 03:03pm
Don't we have 4 pure Pakistanis who are capable of taking SAPM role?
Khan Canada
Jul 29, 2020 03:04pm
Very sad! Loss for Pakistan only.
Nabeel Khan
Jul 29, 2020 03:06pm
I do not understand how Pakistan will progress when people with international exposure are not allowed to work. Local people do not have capability and understanding to develop Pakistan on modern lines due to absence of international exposure. Dual national either by choice or by birth is still Pakistani by heart.
Baba
Jul 29, 2020 03:06pm
What about rest of the lot still enjoying the status duly criticised by the observers?
Faheem
Jul 29, 2020 03:07pm
This is ridiculous. Anybody who wants to work for Pakistan is maligned. Anybody who wants to loot Pakistan is facilitated. Being born in Canada was not your choice. We cannot afford to keep losing the “Brains” of progress. Imran Khan should not accept your resignation. Period.
Rais
Jul 29, 2020 03:11pm
Imran Khan should understand that dual nationals are not corrupt or looters. It is 'only Pakistani' who has destroyed Pakistan.
Zubair
Jul 29, 2020 03:13pm
What a shame. On one hand overseas Pakistanis are asked to contribute their money to the nation but if one of them is asked to serve the country, they are pressured into resigning because they are overseas Pakistanis. This is strange and unfair. Only a few will understand the impact of what just happened. Good luck trying to get any other talented overseas Pakistani to leave their lives to serve the country.
Top class
Jul 29, 2020 03:13pm
Believing her words. heaven will not fall if she relinquish canadian passport and have only pakistan one to serve as per her wish to pakistan. But why she is not doing it?
Inaam
Jul 29, 2020 03:14pm
This post should be given to Fawwad Chaudhry.
