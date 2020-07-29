DAWN.COM

Tania Aidrus, Dr Zafar Mirza resign as special assistants to PM over 'criticism'

Dawn.com | Sanaullah KhanUpdated 29 Jul 2020

Dr Zafar Mirza and Tania Aidrus. — DawnNewsTV/File
Dr Zafar Mirza and Tania Aidrus. — DawnNewsTV/File

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza announced on Wednesday that they were resigning from their posts.

Their resignations come days after the opposition lambasted the government following the latter’s move to make public details of the assets and dual nationalities of 20 advisers and special assistants to the prime minister.

Two notifications issued by the Cabinet Division said Prime Minister Imran Khan had accepted both Aidrus and Mirza's resignations.

Aidrus said she was resigning from her post due to recent criticism levelled against her and the government because of her dual citizenship.

In a tweet, Aidrus said: "Criticism levied towards the state as a consequence of my citizenship status is clouding the purpose of Digital Pakistan".

"In the greater public interest, I have submitted my resignation from the SAPM role. I will continue to serve my country and the PM’s vision to my best ability." She also attached a picture of her resignation letter addressed to the premier.

In the letter, she stated that she had returned to Pakistan with the "singular intent to contribute and develop the vision of a Digital Pakistan".

"I always was and shall be a Pakistani."

She added that her Canadian nationality, a consequence of her birth and not an acquisition of choice, served as a distraction to her ability to execute the long-term vision for a Digital Pakistan.

"It is unfortunate that a Pakistani's desire to serve Pakistan is clouded by such issues."

Shortly after Aidrus announced her resignation, Mirza took to Twitter to do the same. He said that he had come to Pakistan on the personal invitation of the premier after leaving the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"I worked hard and honestly. It was a privilege to serve Pakistan. I am satisfied that I leave at a time when Covid -19 has declined in Pakistan as a result of a grand national effort."

He added that he had made the decision over the "negative discussion about the role of SAPMs and criticism of the government".

"Pakistani people deserve better healthcare. I have worked sincerely to contribute to this cause. Pakistan will Inshallah emerge out of Covid-19 with a stronger healthcare system."

Prime Minister Khan had launched the Digital Pakistan programme in December last year and named Aidrus, a Google executive who quit her position, to lead the initiative. Later in February, she was appointed as SAPM on Digital Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Mirza was assigned the portfolio of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in April 2019 and was engaged in overseeing the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to this, he was working as director of Health System Development at the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.

Four aides to PM hold dual nationalities

On July 18, the cabinet division had issued the details of the assets and nationalities of 20 advisers and special assistants to the prime minister.

The cabinet division’s notification placed on its website showed that out of 19 non-elected cabinet members, four special assistants to the prime minister hold dual nationalities, including SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar (US), SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari (United Kingdom), SAPM on Power Division Shahzad Qasim (US) and Aidrus (Canada).

It was also revealed that Mirza owned a house and property in Chattar, Islamabad, amounting to Rs20m and two plots in DHA Rawalpindi and Taxila worth Rs15m each.

After the details were made public, the opposition was quick to lash out at the government for its hypocrisy and had questioned how the premier's advisers and aides sitting in the federal cabinet can be dual nationals when the same was not permissible for members of parliament.

"Imran Khan has repeatedly said he stands against government aides, advisers, ministers who swear an oath of allegiance to another country. What happened to #MadeinPakistan?," PPP Senator Sherry Rehman had said.

Arshad
Jul 29, 2020 02:53pm
PMIK had enough of you.
Recommend 0
A Khan
Jul 29, 2020 02:55pm
Another competent, well educated and patriotic Pakistani who wanted to serve her country, forced by the conniving politicians, sensationalist media and ungrateful public to abandon her post. What a shame.
Recommend 0
Usman ul haq
Jul 29, 2020 02:56pm
We deserve Amin ul haq not Aidrus.
Recommend 0
Risk
Jul 29, 2020 02:56pm
Due to criticism on her Dual Nationality or due to her inability of working due to increasing restrictions on media, social apps, digitalization, connectivity and freedom of speech by Arab inspired government?
Recommend 0
sameer
Jul 29, 2020 02:57pm
Hope the environment is changed, people are allowed to contribute for betterment of Pakistan. This the high time to understand who is working to safeguard Pakistani interest and who are trying to hurt. We have to rise above political affiliation.
Recommend 0
Shahzad
Jul 29, 2020 03:02pm
Anyone from PMLQ or MQM to acquire this post.
Recommend 0
Hello123
Jul 29, 2020 03:02pm
Everyone in their sane mind will leave this country. It has become impossible to fix it. We need to fix the Non-Digital Pakistan first, and then move towards digitization
Recommend 0
MG
Jul 29, 2020 03:03pm
Don't we have 4 pure Pakistanis who are capable of taking SAPM role?
Recommend 0
Khan Canada
Jul 29, 2020 03:04pm
Very sad! Loss for Pakistan only.
Recommend 0
Nabeel Khan
Jul 29, 2020 03:06pm
I do not understand how Pakistan will progress when people with international exposure are not allowed to work. Local people do not have capability and understanding to develop Pakistan on modern lines due to absence of international exposure. Dual national either by choice or by birth is still Pakistani by heart.
Recommend 0
Baba
Jul 29, 2020 03:06pm
What about rest of the lot still enjoying the status duly criticised by the observers?
Recommend 0
Faheem
Jul 29, 2020 03:07pm
This is ridiculous. Anybody who wants to work for Pakistan is maligned. Anybody who wants to loot Pakistan is facilitated. Being born in Canada was not your choice. We cannot afford to keep losing the “Brains” of progress. Imran Khan should not accept your resignation. Period.
Recommend 0
Rais
Jul 29, 2020 03:11pm
Imran Khan should understand that dual nationals are not corrupt or looters. It is 'only Pakistani' who has destroyed Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Zubair
Jul 29, 2020 03:13pm
What a shame. On one hand overseas Pakistanis are asked to contribute their money to the nation but if one of them is asked to serve the country, they are pressured into resigning because they are overseas Pakistanis. This is strange and unfair. Only a few will understand the impact of what just happened. Good luck trying to get any other talented overseas Pakistani to leave their lives to serve the country.
Recommend 0
Top class
Jul 29, 2020 03:13pm
Believing her words. heaven will not fall if she relinquish canadian passport and have only pakistan one to serve as per her wish to pakistan. But why she is not doing it?
Recommend 0
Inaam
Jul 29, 2020 03:14pm
This post should be given to Fawwad Chaudhry.
Recommend 0
SAB
Jul 29, 2020 03:16pm
Who will resign next?
Recommend 0
Asim Abbasi
Jul 29, 2020 03:17pm
Great setback for Pakistan. People who keep on supporting corrupt and incompetent politicians are the real problem of my country of birth. Politics and personal agenda over Pakistan and Pakistanis has been front and center for most of the political establishment.
Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jul 29, 2020 03:18pm
@A Khan, System does not allow any competent person to survive
Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jul 29, 2020 03:19pm
@Khan Canada , A great LOSS
Recommend 0
Mian
Jul 29, 2020 03:20pm
Fawad Choudhary should be made in charge of Digital Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Mahmood
Jul 29, 2020 03:20pm
What's her contribution so far anyway?? Can anyone enlighten us??
Recommend 0
Jafri
Jul 29, 2020 03:22pm
Why Imran Khan has so many Ministers, Advisers and Special Advisers?? Any impact on poor lives in result of such big cabinet?
Recommend 0
Afaq Khan
Jul 29, 2020 03:25pm
Sad!
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 29, 2020 03:36pm
Great decision.
Recommend 0
Akhter
Jul 29, 2020 03:46pm
This raises question on the credibility of IK: why he selects pilots with dubious credentials for his crew?
Recommend 0
aamchi mumbai
Jul 29, 2020 03:47pm
Why not take only pakistani citizenship if her intentions are to serve pakistan.
Recommend 0
Omer
Jul 29, 2020 03:47pm
It's a ridiculous argument that I got second nationality because I was born abroad! If you are willing to be among the rulers of this country, you should renounce your all other nationalities and get back to Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Mustansir
Jul 29, 2020 03:48pm
She knew very well of her foreign nationality, a clear case of conflict of interest, then why she opted to join team Imran Khan?
Recommend 0
Abdul
Jul 29, 2020 03:49pm
@Rais , What about Petroleum Advisor.
Recommend 0
amin
Jul 29, 2020 03:53pm
What a sad sad day, Opposition harms pakistan even if they are not in government
Recommend 0
Dr.Sadaf
Jul 29, 2020 03:54pm
Get someone from PML ( N) , they have very competent people.
Recommend 0
Wajahat Husain
Jul 29, 2020 05:06pm
Pakistan doesn't deserve smart people. They deserve Zardari and Nawaz. No hope left.
Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Jul 29, 2020 05:16pm
What a great loss of talent to move Pakistan forward
Recommend 0
John
Jul 29, 2020 05:19pm
@Dr.Sadaf, You mean corrupt!
Recommend 0
aziz alam
Jul 29, 2020 05:19pm
I am an American National but I am totally against this practice of millionaire overseas and dual Pakistani coming back to Pakistan to occupy important positions. People who have allegiance to another country should not be allowed to hold key positions in Pakistan . There are enough competent people within Pakistan to work for Pakistan . These overseas people just come to Pakistan to enjoy the perks and benefits and they leave as soon as their positions are done . Parliament should make a law that anyone interested in election or serving the country should be an active resident of Pakistan for last five years and not like these people who have just come back to the country to hold key positions .
Recommend 0
Danish
Jul 29, 2020 05:24pm
All Pakistanis allowed to have dual nationality so they can feel to choose to live in Pakistan and their chosen countries whenever they feel like and beneficial to their interests in the name of Patriotism and make fool people of their home country and adopted countries.
Recommend 0
AtifK
Jul 29, 2020 05:28pm
@Wajahat Husain, more than half of the ministers are from the past governments of PPP, pmln, musharaff. So, were their corruption whitewashed as soon as they joined PTI?
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Jul 29, 2020 05:30pm
Why suddenly government has to announce about their dual citizenship and why suddenly the people are resigning? Connect the dots.
Recommend 0
Zaman
Jul 29, 2020 05:31pm
PM is having taste of his own medicine.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 29, 2020 05:33pm
We need to secure Pakistan from every single aspect. Resignations of Tania Aidrus and Dr Zafar Mirza have set precedents for other foreign nationals and green card holders to follow the suit. This is the law of the land which should be enforced in letter and sprit, otherwise, courts are there to take action to implement the law. We have many pure Pakistani nationals who are eager to die in the line of duty and they won’t take a flight back to their respective country, in case if Pakistan face problems in the cabinet or running day to day affairs of the government. We do have Pakistanis abroad who are ready to invest in Pakistan to develop proper infrastructure any where in the country according to international standards by sending money to the country without any obligation or holding important positions in the government. I thank Tania Aidrus and Zafar Mirza. Pakistanis have highest respects and regards for you, but again, we have to go according to what is written in the book.
Recommend 0
MH
Jul 29, 2020 06:13pm
Law is to be followed, country must not have foreign nationals working in sensitive positions. If they were so sincere, then why they did not renounced their foreign citizenships.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 29, 2020 06:13pm
@Vivek Lahore, What are the dots?
Recommend 0

