DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 29, 2020

Umar Akmal's ban reduced to 18 months from 3 years

Abu Bakar Bilal | Dawn.com 29 Jul 2020

Email

In this file photo, Umar Akmal celebrates after winning a match against Bangladesh. — AFP/File
In this file photo, Umar Akmal celebrates after winning a match against Bangladesh. — AFP/File

The independent adjudicator of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced its decision on a disciplinary case involving middle-order batsman Umar Akmal and reduced his three-year ban to 18 months.

Adjudicator retired Justice Faqir Mohammad Khokhar conducted the hearing at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

The batsman had submitted an appeal against a three-year ban imposed on him by a PCB disciplinary committee in April this year in a case for failing to report to the PCB two incidents of contacts made by suspicious persons before the start of the Pakistan Super League-5 on Feb 20.

It was a mandatory requirement under Code of Conducts of the PCB Anti-corruption unit. Umar breached Article 2.4.4. of the said code for the two incidents.

Umar's counsel Tayyab Rizvi said that they were "grateful to the independent adjudicator for granting them relief" but that the decision was "not what they had thought [it would be]".

"The punishment can be reduced further," he said.

Expressing similar sentiments, Umar said that he would "try to get the ban reduced further".

"I am not satisfied with the decision. I will decide on the next step after discussing with my lawyer and family," he added.

Since Umar — the youngest brother of former Pakistan wicket-keepers Kamran and Adnan Akmal — was banned, several former Test cricketers had claimed the three-year sentence was too harsh.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
afzaal
Jul 29, 2020 01:06pm
He is a veteran and evocative players and bound to obey the discipline.
Recommend 0
Alih
Jul 29, 2020 01:06pm
He should not be in the team any more.
Recommend 0
Jordi el nino
Jul 29, 2020 01:14pm
A great victory.
Recommend 0
syed
Jul 29, 2020 01:26pm
No doubt. He is above the law :)
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

29 Jul 2020

A controversial law

THE Punjab Assembly has upped the ante on stifling intellectual freedom in an environment where the cultural and...

Monsoon challenge
Updated 29 Jul 2020

Monsoon challenge

A few millimetres of precipitation were enough to bring the metropolis of millions to a grinding halt.

29 Jul 2020

A good step

THE Punjab government’s nine-day Eidul Azha lockdown is a very sensible step. Whereas the number of Covid-19 cases...

28 Jul 2020

Terrorists in Afghanistan

A NEW report recently prepared for the UN Security Council confirms what Pakistan has been saying for years: that...

28 Jul 2020

Unprepared for locusts

WITH all eyes on the coronavirus outbreak, little has been done to deal with another emergency — the locust plague...

28 Jul 2020

Pakistan-England series

WHEN the Pakistan cricket team takes the field against England for the first of three Test matches at Old Trafford ...